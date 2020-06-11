Nancy Patulski's Favourite Stories, illustrated by Sonya Lethbridge, is a four-year labour of love, Sonya says.

"The boxes of books finally arrived on my doorstep during level 3 lockdown, which was very exciting, but a tricky time to get our book out there."

Sonya met Nancy through neighbours of her parents and found out Nancy was looking for an illustrator.

Nancy had been encouraged by her children to put the stories she'd written about 30 years ago into a book to be enjoyed by future generations. Her stories were also recorded for the RNZ Children Radio Ears programme around the same time. The book has 26 stories and poems, described as heartfelt and humorous.

"These clever Kiwi tales explore everyday life, through the eyes of the child. The stories include their relationships with family, friends and their pets.

"Although the book has an overall sense of fun, some of Nancy's stories initiate more serious life lessons of moral responsibility, touching on subjects such as bullying and losing a loved one."

Sonya says she had almost completed a two-year part-time diploma of art and creativity at the Learning Connexion in Wellington, when she met Nancy.

"She was very persuasive when she offered me the opportunity to illustrate her book. Quoting a couple of her poems, she had me hooked."

Sonya says a week or two after delivery of a typed hard copy, she was instantly swept back to her own childhood and became "very enthusiastic about being involved".

"Once I had identified and underlined the possibilities for the illustration in each story, I arranged a little photo shoot with my friends and family, to see those that suited the characters for each of the stories."

Sonya modelled the characters and picked the ones she thought would be the easiest to paint.

She says although Nancy, friends and family were extremely supportive, after about a year of painting most days, she felt the images weren't as good as they needed to be.

"So I joined the Humanity Painters group under the guidance of Helen Kerridge, who helped me lift the painting to their present state."

She says some came together in a week, others took months, with the 26 illustrations taking two years to complete.

"Hands and faces are still very tricky, so they take time and layers of paint."

Sonya found learning to paint, understanding the publishing and printing lingo and processes and then trying to launch the book, challenging.

"Initially Facebook was our platform, where we have been fabulously supported by friends and family."

Having a deadline "and something to sink my teeth into", forced Sonya to be disciplined in her painting practice, she says.

Meeting and spending time with Nancy has been the highlight.

"To have had this time with Nancy, with our shared passion for our crafts and other creative pursuits, and the resulting book and friendship that has developed along the way, are the best parts of all."

Nancy, now living in Taradale and in her 80s, describes Sonya's illustrations as wonderful.

"She's put so much work into it. Without Sonya, I wouldn't have got it done — her passion got me through it. She was the wings beneath my words."

Nancy says when she saw Sonya's bright, clean paintings she was amazed.

"The beauty of her work makes you want to read the story. Her brushstrokes make you want to see what it's about."

■ To purchase a copy of the book email slethbridge@xtra.co.nz or visit the Facebook page Nancy Patulski's Favourite Stories