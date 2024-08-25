Workshop kicks off Conservation Week

Representatives from Predator Free Masterton and Backblocks Environmental Management will provide valuable insights into effective and humane pest control strategies.

Pūkaha predator control co-ordinator Toby Cantwell says the workshop will be a great introduction to trapping in the local environment.

“Whether you’re exploring a career in pest management or aiming to enhance your skills in urban trapping, this workshop is perfect for you.”

After you’re schooled up from the workshop, you may even want to consider volunteer trapping at Pūkaha - commit to clearing a trapline once a month and help protect endangered species in the reserve!

Email marketing@pukaha.org.nz or call the Pūkaha Visitor Centre to reserve your spot.

Next up, you’ll want to check out the range of interactive stalls with Rangitāne on Tuesday, September 3 from 10am-1pm in the Rangitāne Square in Dannevirke.

Rangitāne pou tuarā taiao Mariah Petera says the team are planning a number of hands-on activities and are hoping to include trapping demonstrations, harakeke weaving, practical uses of rongoa [medicinal plants] and water testing.

“As kaitiaki of the taiao, our mahi is all about preserving and protecting the whenua for future generations. We’re keen to share our knowledge and get as many people and whānau involved in conservation as possible.”

This is a free event with no registration necessary; just turn up on the day and learn from some of Tamaki nui-ā-Rua district’s experts. Some kai and spot prizes will also be provided.

Last but not least, to round out Conservation Week, you can join the tuna wānanga with Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua at Dannevirke High School (September 4, weather permitting).

The taiao team are carrying out wānanga with rangatahi in local schools exploring applications of western science and mātauranga Māori to monitor stream health and relocate tuna.

Taiao kaimahi James Kendrick says it’s important to get rangatahi involved in conservation and teaching them hands-on ways to look after the health of our wai. For further information, email taiao@kahungunutnar.co.nz.