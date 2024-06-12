Woodville’s Rinitawa Galleries hosting Matariki exhibition

Woven harakeke (flax) items by Rhonda Waters.

After its first very successful Matariki exhibition last year, Woodville’s Rinitawa Galleries has launched its second exhibition.

While Matariki is the focus, the range of art on display is not necessarily Māori but is reflecting the essential themes of Matariki - remembrance, gratefulness and new beginnings.

The Seven Sisters of Matariki beautifully captured by painter Neroli Cuttance of Mangatainoka School, 13.

Artists from throughout the Tararua District stretching as far Norsewood and Eketāhuna have displayed their work with a major show from talented weaver Rhonda Waters, who also has a weaving workshop on June 30 from 12 noon until 3pm.

Three sketches including a self-portrait (right) by Samantha Brandon.

A ruru (owl) carved into a totara post.

Art from a painting workshop run each Monday night by Samantha Brandon is also being displayed and items, thanks to artists’ generosity, will vary throughout the gallery to intrigue every visitor.

Koauau (flutes) baked by hand.

Hue (Gourds) by Heather Newland.

Funding of $2000 from the Tararua District Council Creative Communities Fund has been split two ways, half for this exhibition and half for a youth art exhibition in January 2025. This way artists display their work freely.

Entry is also free for visitors to come and view the gallery which is open from 10am until 4pm every day until the end of June.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







