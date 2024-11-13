Woodville martial arts club wins gold in tournament

The team from WhangaiMokopuna Dojo in Woodville were gold medal winners at the Shinkyokushinkai Kokoro Cup Karate tournament, held in Napier.
When Aidan Lyons wanted to start a new martial arts club in Woodville, his goal was to create a place where students could develop physically, mentally and emotionally.
After two years of hard work, the small club showed its mettle, coming away with the gold in four divisions at a recent tournament.
The Shinkyokushinkai Kokoro Cup Karate tournament held in Napier included competitors from all over the North Island, as well as a representative team from Australia.
Aidan, who started his journey with Kyokushin Karate in 2009, earning his Shodan (1st degree black belt) in 2015, decided to start the club two years ago.
The WhangaiMokopuna Dojo, linked to Manawatū Kyokushin Matsushima, is a community-focused martial arts training centre, dedicated to promoting discipline, respect, resilience and self-improvement through Kyokushin Karate.
Aidan says the dojo is self-funded and was established with the “kaupapa (purpose) of nurturing the strength, humility, and character of our community’s tamariki”.
“By maintaining a no-charge, no-fees policy, we remove the financial barriers to participation, reaching those who benefit the most from our supportive environment and may otherwise have no access to positive recreational pursuits like ours.”
Dre Wewarenga, 8, from Woodville School, faced adversity in his final match, facing an opponent who was taller and heavier.
“He showed tremendous heart, surviving the initial pressure only to eventually take control of the fight, snatching victory in the face of defeat,” Aidan says.
Isaiah Lyons, 12, who attends Kumeroa School was so evenly matched with his opponent in his final match that it seemed a decision could go either way, but landing multiple high kicks removed all doubt.
Noaroa Kapuvai, 17, who studies at Tararua College, had to choose between not competing or moving into the men’s heavyweight division.
“This would be a truly daunting task for most 17-year-olds,” Aidan says.
But Noaroa relished the opportunity, fighting with vigour and even though his final opponent was in his 30s, Noaroa’s low kicks proved powerful.
Finally Coral Smith, in the masters open division final checked a low kick early and her opponent was unable to resume the match, rounding off a clean sweep for the Woodville team.