Woodville martial arts club wins gold in tournament

The team from WhangaiMokopuna Dojo in Woodville were gold medal winners at the Shinkyokushinkai Kokoro Cup Karate tournament, held in Napier.

When Aidan Lyons wanted to start a new martial arts club in Woodville, his goal was to create a place where students could develop physically, mentally and emotionally.

After two years of hard work, the small club showed its mettle, coming away with the gold in four divisions at a recent tournament.

The Shinkyokushinkai Kokoro Cup Karate tournament held in Napier included competitors from all over the North Island, as well as a representative team from Australia.

Aidan, who started his journey with Kyokushin Karate in 2009, earning his Shodan (1st degree black belt) in 2015, decided to start the club two years ago.

The WhangaiMokopuna Dojo, linked to Manawatū Kyokushin Matsushima, is a community-focused martial arts training centre, dedicated to promoting discipline, respect, resilience and self-improvement through Kyokushin Karate.