Tararua news

Woodville Lions President - Coast to Coast has to be experienced to be appreciated

By Neil Candy
Bush Telegraph·
2 mins to read
Throughout the proud history of our Coast to Coast's existence, Woodville Lions Club has been privileged with the unstinting support of Suzuki NZ through their agent Phil Turnbull and Courtesy Suzuki Palmerston North. Here president Neil Candy and event founder, Clive Boyden, are seen under the 2015 run’s billboard advertisement at the Palmerston North isite.

OPINION

By Neil Candy, President, Woodville Lions

Before I joined Woodville Lions Club I was aware of the Suzuki Coast to Coast Motorbike ride, but had no idea of the scale of this major event. The sight and sound of 300-plus bikes, riding together through the countryside has to be experienced personally, to be really appreciated.

That many motorcycles on a run really does bring its own “thunder to the park”. This year our run is set for next Saturday, December 14. The fun starts at Himatangi Beach at 9.15am.

The fact this event has been running for 31 years continuously, only being cancelledin 2021 due to Covid, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of club members and our many loyal rider supporters. They, along with the incredible support we receive from our major sponsors, make our Woodville Lions and Suzuki Coast to Coast one real big, loud, frontrunning event.

Without the participants, many of whom have become loyal friends, riding every year in all weather conditions, our Lions Club would not have been able to raise in excess of $350,000 to help keep the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter on target. To all, we owe a huge debt of thanks.

We are driven to continue this support for our incredible rescue helicopter team, and their aerial intensive trauma unit, because we recognise its invaluable service to motorcyclists; indeed, to all of us living, working or just enjoying ourselves in our unique Tararua District.

I look forward to seeing you there.

Save

