Richard says the idea behind it is to foster children into sport and keep them off the streets.

“We don’t want to run a win-at-all-cost environment, but promote fun and community involvement.”

He says they love the involvement from parents, and helping them and their children learn the game and get a buzz from being active.

Woodville Association Football Club is a non-profit group and Woodville’s only sports club and is looking to be in the community for generations to come, but it needs community support and engagement.

“We thank our many supporters, volunteers and sponsors on a successful season.”

Summer football will be starting on the first Friday after Labour weekend, running for six weeks before Christmas and probably four to six weeks from mid-January until mid-February/March.

The committee is also working on plans for adults fun Friday-night footy. “Stay tuned,” Richard says.

The Kevin Hanks trophy is given to the player who shows integrity, passion and puts the team first. Zac Hapuku and finalist Paige Bolton with chairman Paul Hogg and Elise Bilich (representing the Hanks family) at the Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Jason Ruri with First Kicks most dedicated player at Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Sophie Pickering was volunteer of the year, runner-up was Ford Parker, pictured with chairman Paul Hogg (left) at Woodville football prizegiving.

Woodville football chairman Paul Hogg (left) with token of appreciation from the club for Angus Hutton who has stepped back.

Coaches Paul Hogg, Ford Parker, MVP 7-a-side Reese Hapuku, and most improved Onyx Kīngi.

First kick grade with sponsor Jude Property Brokers, coaches Jason and Janelle Ruri and Paige Bolton, chairman Paul Hogg (aka Superman) at Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Front Shed Furniture 9-a-side team with Tararua district councillor Scott Gilmore (left), and coach/manager Ryan and Sarah Little at the Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Woodville Hutton 9-a-side team with coach Angus Hutton at Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Woodville Caltex 7-a-side with coach Richard Reid and chairman Paul Hogg (left) at Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Hutton Services 9-a-side most improved Tim Bolton, MVP Eli Senitu-Clemens, with coach Angus Hutton at the Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Ryan and Sarah Little, coaches of Front Shed Furniture 9-a-side, with MVP Levi Mercer, and most improved Damien Murdoch.

Fun football team with coaches Mark Hollis and Esther Hutton. Paul Hogg as Superman (chairman) at Woodville football junior prizegiving.

Caltex Woodville MVP Connor Floyd, most improved Darcy McCabe with coach Richard Reid.

Most dedicated fun football player Grayson little with Esther Hutton at Woodville football junior prizegiving.

The Service Centre team at Woodville football junior prizegiving.



