“So without the people there wouldn’t be a brigade.”
Hutchins has seen a few changes in the years he’s been serving, such as in the equipment.
“They’ve made it a lot safer,” he says.
There is also a greater focus on wellbeing and mental health support.
“It can be quite traumatic at times and knowing that they’ve got mechanisms in place for yourself as well as your family - because it affects your family as well - that’s reassuring.”
Hutchins has certainly seen his share of incidents, and some of the toughest to deal with can involve children or fatalities.
“It’s good that you’re there to help support but on the other hand it’s seeing people at their worst.”
There have been some funny incidents as well, which provided some variety.
The brigade is often called to medical events, as they’re fully trained in first aid.
“It’s always funny that you turn up and the person who’s called, they’re expecting an ambulance,” Brian says, adding that they’re often dispatched first because they can get there quickly, rather than an ambulance that might have to come from Palmerston North or Dannevirke.