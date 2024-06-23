Oregon Angus bought Lot 22 Mt Mable Chunky Monkey 2250 for $14,000 at the Mt Mable Angus annual bull sale.

Prices might have been down but Megan and Kevin Friels of Mt Mable Angus were happy with the result of their bull sale earlier this month.

The Kumeroa farm held its 39th sale on June 10, attracting buyers who were both long-standing and new.

Twenty-six of 27 bulls sold under the hammer for an average of $8500 and the last bull sold post-sale.

Lot 10 Mt Mable 2213 went for $16,500 to Patoka Station.

Lot 23 Mt Mable 2244 also fetched the top price, going to Timahanga Station.

The second top price was Lot 2, Mt Mable 2277, to Herrick Land Company for $15,500 and a stud bull was sold to Oregon Angus for $14,000 – Lot 22 Mt Mable Chunky Monkey 2250.

Megan says they were very pleased with a full clearance and “pleasing prices in what was a very tough economic landscape for our sheep and beef farming clients”.

“Their faith in and support for our breeding programme is humbling.”

She says 20 out of 27 bulls were sold to long-time and repeat clients.

New clients, some who bought more than one bull, were also very welcomed.

One bull was sold to a faming family whom the Friels have not seen for a while as one of the bulls they had previously bought lasted until 11 years old.