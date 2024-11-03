Advertisement
Woodville Animal Welfare marks five years

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
2 mins to read
Kiri Collins (left), with Helen Chaplin, volunteer at the Woodville Animal Welfare op shop and shelter which celebrated five years.

What started off as a way to continue helping Woodville’s pets has gone from strength to strength.

Woodville Animal Welfare first opened up in 2019 after the SPCA decided to close the Woodville shop, and volunteers wanted to continue their work looking after the welfare of Woodville’s pets.

Last month, the animal shelter and shop marked five years, inviting people in the community to drop in for a sausage sizzle, or face-painting, as well as a bake sale and lucky dips as a celebration.

The op shop at Woodville Animal Welfare was decked out for the five year celebration with balloons. The celebration also included a bake sale.
Helen Chaplin, who is the shelter coordinator, says both the op shop and the shelter volunteers have been very busy over the past five years.

She says they have been helping pets in Norsewood, Dannevirke and Pahiatua as well as Woodville.

Tararua Vets in Pahiatua had also been fantastic in not only providing support but also helping look after the health of the pets that end up either in the shelter or with the many fosters that help to provide temporary homes.

Kiri Collins with Asher, one of the cats waiting to be rehomed at Woodville Animal Welfare, which celebrated five years in October.
Woodville Animal Welfare volunteer Gina with Michael, adopted as the shop cat. The shop and animal welfare organisation celebrated five years in Woodville in October.
They’ve had a variety of pets, from cats and dogs to rescued ducklings and goats and most of them have found homes.

“There are plenty wanting help,” Helen says.

The op shop has also been going well with donations coming in from people in the community.

Helen says what the shop can’t use or sell gets donated again to another shop that may even be able to find another use for the items.

There are nine volunteers with Woodville Animal Welfare, but they could always use more to help either in the shop or looking after the cattery.

The volunteers are also grateful for the support from the local community, especially from local businesses who have helped the organisation in the five years since it opened as Woodville Animal Welfare, from financial support to donations of items that they’ve been able to sell in the op shop.

Anyone wanting to volunteer can pop into the shop in Vogel St for a chat during opening hours.

