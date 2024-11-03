Woodville Animal Welfare marks five years

What started off as a way to continue helping Woodville’s pets has gone from strength to strength.
Woodville Animal Welfare first opened up in 2019 after the SPCA decided to close the Woodville shop, and volunteers wanted to continue their work looking after the welfare of Woodville’s pets.
Last month, the animal shelter and shop marked five years, inviting people in the community to drop in for a sausage sizzle, or face-painting, as well as a bake sale and lucky dips as a celebration.
Helen Chaplin, who is the shelter coordinator, says both the op shop and the shelter volunteers have been very busy over the past five years.