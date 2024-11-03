Woodville Animal Welfare marks five years

She says they have been helping pets in Norsewood, Dannevirke and Pahiatua as well as Woodville.

Tararua Vets in Pahiatua had also been fantastic in not only providing support but also helping look after the health of the pets that end up either in the shelter or with the many fosters that help to provide temporary homes.

Kiri Collins with Asher, one of the cats waiting to be rehomed at Woodville Animal Welfare, which celebrated five years in October.

Woodville Animal Welfare volunteer Gina with Michael, adopted as the shop cat. The shop and animal welfare organisation celebrated five years in Woodville in October.

They’ve had a variety of pets, from cats and dogs to rescued ducklings and goats and most of them have found homes.

“There are plenty wanting help,” Helen says.

The op shop has also been going well with donations coming in from people in the community.

Helen says what the shop can’t use or sell gets donated again to another shop that may even be able to find another use for the items.

There are nine volunteers with Woodville Animal Welfare, but they could always use more to help either in the shop or looking after the cattery.

The volunteers are also grateful for the support from the local community, especially from local businesses who have helped the organisation in the five years since it opened as Woodville Animal Welfare, from financial support to donations of items that they’ve been able to sell in the op shop.

Anyone wanting to volunteer can pop into the shop in Vogel St for a chat during opening hours.