The Bush Telegraph - a new chapter begins in Pahīatua

The Bush Telegraph is on the move.

The Bush Telegraph has some news to share! We are on the move but remaining in Pahīatua.

Our current office has been sold, marking the end of an era and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us.

We are in the process of finalising a new office location in Pahīatua and expect to be moving in early July. The old printing press will also be removed in the next 40 days as we prepare to vacate the current office.

Despite the building move, we’ll still be available for your advertising and news needs. For editorial needs, please contact our editor Leanne Warr and for advertising opportunities please contact senior media specialist Nikki O’Leary.

Thank you to our valued readers for your understanding and continued support, we look forward to updating you on our new office location.

For further inquiries, please reach out via phone or email.

Nikki phone: 021 736 453

Email: nikki.oleary@nzme.co.nz

Leanne phone: 027 279 2970

Email: leanne.warr@nzme.co.nz or editorial@bushtele.co.nz



