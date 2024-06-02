Mike Butterick, National MP for Wairarapa.

An independent review has been set up to look into the sustainability of disability support services, according to Mike Butterick.

The MP was speaking in response to public meetings held by Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan in the Tararua District earlier this month on the funding of disability services.

“I’ve lived in rural communities all my life so I understand the pressures our local families can face accessing services,” he says.

“As a government, we want the best outcomes for disabled people, their families, and those who care for them.”

The review will provide certainty for those who have disabilities.

Butterick says the finance minister has confirmed frontline services such as disability can expect targeted new investment in this year’s Budget.

Blocked drains

It’s the time of year where local streets can see an increase of leaves and debris in gutters, which can lead to drainage challenges, Tararua District Council warns.

However, the council says the street sweeper is currently out of action and teams are clearing drains by hand until the sweeper is back up and running.

Residents are advised that if they spot any blocked drains to let council know and to lend a hand by keeping leaves out of drains near the property.

Reports can be made via the Antenno app or calling customer service.

The team will be in King Street, Dannevirke this week trimming trees and a stop/go will be in place while the work is completed.







