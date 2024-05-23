Dannevirke Vikings had chances to score against Bush.

Manawatu Third Division football played out between Dannevirke and Pahiatua at Dannevirke on Saturday May 18 when the local Dannevirke Vikings set out to revenge a previous loss against Post Office Hotel Pahiatua (Bush).

When registered for the competition the young Dannevirke side had only eight players but applicants have flooded in and numbers have risen to a comfortable 22, with the team acquitting themselves well under the leadership of playing captain/coach Calder Woodfield and sitting fourth on the ladder.

There were lots of offensive challenges and equally determined defences.

Bush sit on the top of the table and Calder wanted to gauge how far his team had come on.

The first half ended promisingly enough 1-1 after the Vikings had played against a moderate southerly wind and they looked forward to using the wind to press home their advantage. But Bush are not top of the table for nothing.

This high cross resulted in Bush’s fourth goal.

Applying strong forward pressure they controlled possession and territory, although Dannevirke stuck to their defence.

It was still 1-1 after 20 minutes but the skill and determination of Bush began to tell. A left cross finding a deflection into the net was followed quickly by another before Dannevirke could recover. A late goal finished the scoring 4-1.

Pahiatua captain Caleb Henderson said after the game that the contest was “a heck of a battle” and thanked his players for applying themselves. Special mention went to two-goal scorer and man of the match Mason Anderson and also his defence, led by Bhuchar Kiram.

The second half featured Bush more on attack.

Shortly the competition splits into top and bottom halves and Henderson says he is looking for another clash with the Vikings as they both will have made the top half – this time probably in Pahiatua.





