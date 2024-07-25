Advertisement
Booklovers stock up at Dannevirke Host Lions Club Booksale

The town hall auditorium was full on the first morning of the Dannevirke Host Lions Club Booksale.

Close to 10,000 books now have new homes in people’s libraries throughout Tararua, Hawke’s Bay and beyond as a result of the Dannevirke Host Lions Club Booksale which ran July 19 -21.

And another $9600-plus resides in Dannevirke Lions coffers as a result of the sale. It’s a win-win-win all round.

This 35th annual sale was not quite as big as previously, running on slightly reduced hours over three days, but the quality of the books was up on previous years and the number of jigsaws was estimated bigger than ever.

There were more junior buyers - often accompanied by grandparents - this year, since the first day of the sale was in the school holidays.

On Wednesday representatives from Tararua Community Services, Totara College and Cactus volunteers helped prepare the venue for the sale - moving tables, signage and books up from storage in the Town Hall basement. They were there afterwards too, to shift the boxes of surplus books onto the truck leaving for Napier to be sold by a second-hand bookshop.

Tim Orsborne took his mokopuna Riley, Niko and Nehemiah to select books.
Lions membership is growing and many of the newbies enjoyed the experience. Lions also had help from about 20 volunteers restacking tables, selling, carrying boxes to cars, feeding the Lions and providing music.

The Skerman family from Raglan were going home with plenty to do.
One family from Raglan, visiting family for the holidays, went home with a whole “library-full” of books, while others took several trips to transport their purchases home. The best of the remaining books are stored away for sale in the Lions Tale – part of the Lions Den which is open in Dannevirke on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Johnny Max was off with jigsaws for family and school.
Both of the big raffle prizes on offer during the sale were won locally, one going to Ormondville and the other to new residents in Dannevirke.

Some of the Tararua Instrumental Group - Helen Carver on piano, Lyn Falconer on saxophone, Elaine Swanney on piano accordion, Sheila Leeper on violin - played Pie Jesu to entertain the browsers.
Dannevirke Host Lions Club president John Forbes says he was thrilled with the sale, particularly the way it brought people together, and wishes to thank all those who participated especially co-ordinator of the project, Mike Brock.

