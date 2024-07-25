The town hall auditorium was full on the first morning of the Dannevirke Host Lions Club Booksale.

The town hall auditorium was full on the first morning of the Dannevirke Host Lions Club Booksale.





Close to 10,000 books now have new homes in people’s libraries throughout Tararua, Hawke’s Bay and beyond as a result of the Dannevirke Host Lions Club Booksale which ran July 19 -21.

And another $9600-plus resides in Dannevirke Lions coffers as a result of the sale. It’s a win-win-win all round.

This 35th annual sale was not quite as big as previously, running on slightly reduced hours over three days, but the quality of the books was up on previous years and the number of jigsaws was estimated bigger than ever.

There were more junior buyers - often accompanied by grandparents - this year, since the first day of the sale was in the school holidays.