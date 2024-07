The hearty crew threw themselves into the Treasure Island theme.

The quiz was the creation of the Woodville Anglican Holy Trinity Church led by Vicky Tomlinson, her mum Rosie McMillan, brother Brian McMillan and a group of supporters which was hosting its 17th mid-winter fundraiser for the community, this year to help upgrade the Holy Trinity Hall.

Each year this fundraiser has a theme and 2024 was Treasure Island, and although temperatures were far from tropical, most of the 70 guests came as pirates - hats, hooks, eye patches, beards, jackets and dresses/trousers, with the odd pistol and sword to look authentic.

The group from St Kitts won some pirate treasure...

There were questions about pirates, challenges such as walking the plank, tossing “pieces of eight” into a chest and sticking swords into a barrel.

And the tie-breaking question’s answer – 1982!