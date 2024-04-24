Tararua District news in brief

A reader was able to provide some clarification on what was thought to be a coin.

A reader was able to provide some clarification on what was thought to be a coin.

Top 10 stolen cars

The Toyota Vitz is on the list of top 10 cars stolen last year.

Owners of older-type vehicles might want to take extra steps to protect their vehicle as the top 10 list of stolen cars has been released..

The list, according to insurance figures, states that the Toyota Aqua was the top vehicle lost to theft last year.

Police say Mazda Demio, Toyota Vitz and the Aqua seem to be the vehicle of choice across the region.

Their key message is to never leave the keys in the ignition, always lock your vehicle and make sure items of value are out of sight. Owners should also consider getting a GPS tracker, they say.

A section of State Highway 2 will be closed for a week, April 29 to May 4 for work to be done on the Tāmaki River bridge.

Road closure

A section of State Highway 2 near Dannevirke will be closed to traffic for roadworks to be completed.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises Tāmaki River Bridge, near Tāmaki River Rd, will be closed from April 29 to May 4.

A spokesman from NZTA says the closure is due to the narrowness of the bridge and will enable crews to complete the work faster, minimising disruption to road users. A signposted detour will be in place with southbound traffic detouring down Laws Road to Top Grass Rd and down Tamaki River Rd.

Northbound traffic will be detoured down Maharahara Rd to Kumeti Rd, onto Top Grass Rd and then Laws Rd. Drivers are advised to expect to add between 10 to 15 minutes to journey times.

Boer war medal

Last week’s story on the mystery coin drew a response from an Upper Hutt reader who was able to provide some clarification. What was thought by the owner to be a coin is actually a commemorative medal and numerous types were made at the time.

The NZ History website states it as a “medal commemorating the South African War”.

The flag is a version of the Flag of the United Tribes of New Zealand, chosen by Māori chiefs in 1834.

The medals were documented in Medallic Commemoratives of New Zealand (1996) by Leon Morel.