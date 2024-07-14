The Woodville section of Te Ahu a Turanga from last year. Much progress has been made since then. Photo / Leanne Warr
Roadworks on SH3
Those driving between Woodville and Palmerston North should expect delays for planned work on the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua highway roundabout site.
New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advise there will be stop/go for about two weeks from July 15 from 8am to 4.30pm each weekday at the Woodlands Rd intersection to allow drilling work to be done.
Delays of up to 10 minutes should be expected.
Works may be rescheduled if there is bad weather. Keep an eye on the NZTA Facebook page for updates.