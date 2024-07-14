Trust House developments

Trust House is a community housing provider. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wairarapa-based community housing provider is planning to invest $130 million in redeveloping or rebuilding most of its housing portfolio over the next five to seven years.

The investment will be financed by the sale of about 240 existing Trust House homes, on sites deemed unsuitable for redevelopment, as well as increased debt funding.

Chief executive John Prendergast said a significant number of existing homes were at or approaching the end of their useful lives.

“Our rebuild strategy is about transforming our housing portfolio and providing our tenants with quality homes that they are happy and proud to live in.”

The strategy would see a net addition of approximately 120 homes to the overall housing stock by 2031.

Construction is expected to commence around April next year.

There are no planned changes to tenancies in the short term and sales of houses would initially be those that have become vacant.

Trust House currently owns 94 houses in the Tararua District - 64 in Dannevirke, 22 in Pahiatua, six in Woodville and two in Eketāhuna.

Reservoir repairs

Eketāhuna residents have been asked to conserve water as Tararua District Council commences essential repairs on town reservoirs.

One of the reservoirs has been emptied with repairs set to begin this week, with the second one still operational.

A council spokesperson said the reservoir undergoing repairs was an old timber-style tank built in 2000 and an assessment earlier this year had found the tank to be in poor condition.

The spokesperson said if everything went according to plan, there shouldn’t be an interruption to the town’s water supply.

“However, we kindly ask the Eketāhuna community to conserve water wherever possible until the repairs are complete and the tank is refilled.”

Repairs were expected to take five days and an additional four days were needed to refill the reservoir.

Shed fire

Emergency services were called to a shed fire at Mangamutu on Thursday.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the fire shortly after 10am.

Crews from Pahīatua and Woodville attended and the fire was well-involved when they arrived at the scene.

There were no injuries reported.