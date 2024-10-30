Tararua District news in brief: Road works season, Council meetings moving, Connor Anderson boxing

NZTA will be working on roads around the Tararua District.

NZTA is advising resurfacing is planned for Pahīatua from November 10. The section of State Highway 2 between Dawson St and Princess St will be closed to southbound traffic between 6pm and 6am. Work is expected to be completed by 6am November 19. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Paterson St, Sedcole St, Kiwi St and back to SH2. Northbound traffic will not be affected. Outside of work hours, a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place. The work is part of the summer renewals season with work planned across the district on the SH2 corridor. Resealing is planned near Tamaki River Rd, Dannevirke, until November 15, between 6am and 7pm each day with daytime stop/go in place. Rebuild works on SH2 north of Ball Rd, between Woodville and Dannevirke, is expected to take up to five weeks and daytime stop/go will be in place. Visit NZTA for more information.

Council meetings moving

Tararua District Council has held its final meeting in the Council Chambers at the main building on Gordon St, Dannevirke. The council chambers will soon be moving to the Dannevirke Town Hall, aligning with the council’s goal to save costs by optimising building use, once renovations are complete. Tararua District Council owns 42 community buildings, including the Dannevirke Town Hall, which will host the chambers above the hall in the concert chambers. The council chamber on Gordon St will be converted into a shared office space for staff currently working in the adjacent Tararua Business Hub on Denmark St, which will no longer be needed. The relocation coincides with the expiry of the lease of the building on Denmark St, resulting in significant long-term savings for ratepayers. During the renovation period, council meetings will be held at the Pahīatua Service Centre.

Connor Anderson shows heart

While Connor Anderson lost his bout in Colorado, his coach Adam Jones says he is “super proud”. He says Connor showed heart against his opponent from the United States in the bout, which took place on October 29, New Zealand time.