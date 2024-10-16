Tararua District news in brief: resurfacing work, fishing carnival

Rebuild work will be taking place on SH2 in Papatawa, north of Ball Rd, between Woodville and Dannevirke from October 31 for about four weeks.

Daytime stop/go will be in place.

Fishing carnival

Local fishing enthusiasts are asked to register before Labour Weekend for the 2024 Pahiatua Trout Fishing Carnival.

Registrations are required for people to be able to enter fish and eels in the competition for the week of fishing held from October 26 to November 2.

These can be done at the Pahiatua Information Centre from October 21 to October 24 between 10am and 4pm.

Organisers are also looking for people to help with weigh-ins from 7pm to 9pm.

Explore Christmas

Start thinking about float ideas for this year's Explore Christmas in Pahiatua. Photo / Leanne Warr

With Pahiatua’s Explore Christmas only a few weeks away, local businesses and organisations are asked to start thinking about their Christmas window or store display.

The theme for this year is Santa’s Workshop.

Entries can be registered by emailing PDBG@explorepahiatua.co.nz and there are cash prizes to be won.

All entries must be up by Friday, November 29.

The Christmas parade is set for December 7 and local businesses and organisations are encouraged to start thinking about their float, with trophies to be won for best commercial and non-commercial float.

A market, street food and entertainment are also planned for the annual Christmas celebration.

Road open

Ballance Valley Rd has been reopened, three weeks after heavy flooding damaged Bremner’s Bridge.

Stormy weather and heavy rainfall blocked culverts and drains on other parts of the road and approaches to the bridge suffered from washouts.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki, Liesl Dawson, says crews have worked really hard to get the road back open as quickly as possible.

“The flooding caused significant damage to the approaches to the bridge, so to get the work done this quickly is testament to the hard work put in by those onsite.

“The crews have also spent the past three weeks unblocking culverts and drains following the flooding, and installing two new sumps and additional pipework. The drainage work is crucial to making this a more resilient route for all road users.”

Liesl says they know the closure has been frustrating for people who regularly use the road as a connection between Manawatū and Tararua District.

“We appreciate people’s support over the past three weeks while this work has been carried out.”

She asks drivers using the road to be mindful that crews will still be in the area and there was likely to be traffic management with a temporary lower speed limit in place while work nearby was completed.







