Tararua District news in brief: resurfacing work, fishing carnival

Local fishing enthusiasts are asked to register before Labour Weekend for the 2024 Pahiatua Trout Fishing Carnival.
Registrations are required for people to be able to enter fish and eels in the competition for the week of fishing held from October 26 to November 2.
These can be done at the Pahiatua Information Centre from October 21 to October 24 between 10am and 4pm.
Organisers are also looking for people to help with weigh-ins from 7pm to 9pm.
Explore Christmas
With Pahiatua’s Explore Christmas only a few weeks away, local businesses and organisations are asked to start thinking about their Christmas window or store display.
The theme for this year is Santa’s Workshop.
Entries can be registered by emailing PDBG@explorepahiatua.co.nz and there are cash prizes to be won.
All entries must be up by Friday, November 29.
The Christmas parade is set for December 7 and local businesses and organisations are encouraged to start thinking about their float, with trophies to be won for best commercial and non-commercial float.
“The crews have also spent the past three weeks unblocking culverts and drains following the flooding, and installing two new sumps and additional pipework. The drainage work is crucial to making this a more resilient route for all road users.”
Liesl says they know the closure has been frustrating for people who regularly use the road as a connection between Manawatū and Tararua District.
“We appreciate people’s support over the past three weeks while this work has been carried out.”
She asks drivers using the road to be mindful that crews will still be in the area and there was likely to be traffic management with a temporary lower speed limit in place while work nearby was completed.