Charity shop Woodville Animal Welfare is overrun with pants, so they’re having a second-hand pants sale in the hope the trousers will walk out the doors. Men’s and women’s pants are now 50 cents a pair, with plenty of sizes and sizes to choose from. Great for those who like sewing and crafting. Put your imagination into some pants!

Support our hard-working honey bees this September

This September, beekeepers are calling on bee lovers from across New Zealand to learn more about this incredible species and their contribution to our environment, food chain and economy.

“One-third of the food we eat comes from pollination due to honey bees. To put it simply, it is about one in every three bites of food,” says Apiculture New Zealand chief executive Karin Kos.

“We have a healthy bee population in New Zealand, but we can’t be complacent. Bees need our help to stay healthy, and Bee Aware Month is all about encouraging people to do those small but vital things that make a real difference.”

These steps can be as simple as planting bee-friendly plants like wildflowers, providing clean water for bee rehydration, choosing bee-friendly pesticides and spraying safely.

Educational resources produced for schools, community groups and families to use are available on the Apiculture New Zealand website: apinz.org.nz.

Heritage site to open

Project co-ordinators John Lamason, John Phillips and Terry Hynes have given the nod regarding the final touches to the Glengarry Soldier Settlement Heritage Site project on Armstrong Road, Dannevirke, after Dan Teahan and Rob Phillips secured the rails and gate at the site last week. The co-ordinators said they were greatly appreciative of the community’s support and involvement in the project.

A short formal official opening of the heritage site will be held at 1pm on Sunday, September 15, 2024. All interested people are invited to attend.

Support group thanks

Dannevirke Cancer Society Support Group would like to thank all those that helped with Daffodil Day - it was a huge success and would not have been possible without you all. Thank you to those in the community for the generous donations.

Winners of the raffle are: First prize, Grocery Box - Zay 24D red diamond; Second prize, Bistro Voucher - Heather 63E blue star; third prize, Wellness Pack - Kim 46E blue star.

St Cuthbert’s Church

The windows at St Cuthbert’s Church in Eketāhuna have now been repaired.

The windows were broken in June, leaving the parishioners and vestry upset, but they were humbled by the offers of both financial and physical support.

The vestry and parishioners wanted to thank the Eketāhuna community for its support.