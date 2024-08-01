Tararua District news in brief: Long Term Plan postponed, Lamason memorial still in progress

The council will be sending letters to all ratepayers on direct debit around the same time as the rates invoices, advising ratepayers of the new direct debit amount. The direct debit will be adjusted based on your rates for the financial year 2024/25 and will be adjusted 30 days from receiving the direct debit letter.

River management

Horizons Regional Council has received $300,000 from the Ministry for the Environment to explore future options for river management in Manawatū.

The project, set for completion in mid-2025, is about finding ways to increase resilience during future weather events, as well as reduce damage, in the Ōroua and Pohangina catchments as well as the Manawatū River from Te Apiti Gorge to the Ōroua River.

Horizons councillor and project governance group co-chair Te Kenehi Teira says the region has faced increased flood activity in recent years and recent flood events have caused significant damage to private property and flood protection assets.

“This has cultural, social and economic impacts to the people living in these catchments. This project is an opportunity for Horizons to ensure future flood mitigations and action plans are as effective at mitigating those impacts as possible.”

Horizons councillor and project governance group co-chair Alan Taylor says the project will involve a study looking at whether current management practices are still relevant, and to explore the idea of mobility corridors for the rivers.

Phil Lamason Memorial

The planned Lamason-Buchenwald Memorial is now expected to be completed for Anzac Day 2026.

Phil Lamason Heritage Centre Trust (Inc) spokesman Mike Harold says the design phase has taken longer to work through than they originally anticipated.

Flying Officer Phil Lamason (wearing flying cap) with his Wellington bomber crew at RAF No. 218 Squadron in late 1941. Photo / Phil Lamason Heritage Trust.

The trust has been working with former NZ Defence Force artist Matt Gauldie, a small team of local engineers from Metalform, and Warrick Weber, who is a structural engineer.

It’s hoped that they will soon be able to present working drawings to Tararua District Council for approval.

Phil Lamason was an airforce pilot for the RNZAF in World War II imprisoned at Buchenwald Concentration Camp for two months after his plane was shot down.

His story has been told in a book and in a documentary.



