Tararua District food grants available

People struggling to make ends meet can approach Work and Income for a food grant. Photo / Mead Norton

For those struggling to meet food costs, help is available.

Darlene Rastrick, regional commissioner for the Central Region at the Ministry of Social Development says they are aware of the difficulties some people in the community are facing.

“One of the ways we may be able to help is with a food grant.”

She says people can access food grants in a number of ways and not just through the service centres, and it’s support that doesn’t have to be paid back.

Grant applications can be made online at MyMSD or by calling 0800 559 009 Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.