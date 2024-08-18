Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Tararua District food grants available

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
People struggling to make ends meet can approach Work and Income for a food grant. Photo / Mead Norton

People struggling to make ends meet can approach Work and Income for a food grant. Photo / Mead Norton

For those struggling to meet food costs, help is available.

Darlene Rastrick, regional commissioner for the Central Region at the Ministry of Social Development says they are aware of the difficulties some people in the community are facing.

“One of the ways we may be able to help is with a food grant.”

She says people can access food grants in a number of ways and not just through the service centres, and it’s support that doesn’t have to be paid back.

Grant applications can be made online at MyMSD or by calling 0800 559 009 Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Darlene says people don’t necessarily need to be on a benefit to qualify for help with food, but there are income and asset limits. More information can be found on the Work and Income website.

She says the grants are loaded onto a payment card and those who don’t have an existing payment card need to go to a service centre or nominate an agent who has the authority to collect it for them.

“For any clients who are still unable to pick up a payment card, we would encourage them to get in touch over the phone as there may be other options for them, but this is on a case-by-case basis.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MSD is working on getting a staff member to work from the Pahīatua Heartlands site one day a week for booked appointments and will let the community know when this service will be available.

“This will help to provide MSD services to a greater portion of the Tararua community,” Darlene says.

The staff member “will be able to see clients and set them up with payment cards if eligible”.

The agency is also exploring Heartlands in Pahīatua directly distributing payment cards to clients after approval from MSD.


Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news