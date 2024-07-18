Tararua Alliance utilises the best bits of Downer through their broad support base of engineers and asset management professionals, and through the partnership, the council can call on those experts.

“Our story is about collaboration and achieving more together than we could alone, by working closely with Tararua District Council, Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, NZTA Waka Kotahi, and Horizons Regional Council,” Daniel says.

“We have a good story to tell, and we can back it up with evidence to prove the value we’re providing to the community, and the extent that we are doing that in innovative and resourceful ways.”

Daniel says the process of going for the award has been worthwhile, regardless of the outcome.

“It’s like an extra audit. It gets us thinking about what we do and how we do it from a different perspective, which we learn from.”

Winners will be announced on August 16 at the CCNZ National Conference in Invercargill.