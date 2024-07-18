Tararua Alliance has been chosen as a finalist in the CCNZ Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards.
The Tararua District team, a partnership between Tararua District Council and Downer to maintain the roading and water reticulation network, is one of six finalists in the Maintenance Contract category in the awards that represent the pinnacle achievements of New Zealand’s civil construction industry.
Manager Daniel Erard is delighted.
“We are rapt to get this recognition at a national level,” he says.
“We are especially proud to get this far as it is a first for the Tararua District.”