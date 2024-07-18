Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Tararua Alliance in with a chance at civil construction awards

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Tararua Alliance is a partnership between Tararua District Council and Downer to maintain the road and water reticulation network.

Tararua Alliance is a partnership between Tararua District Council and Downer to maintain the road and water reticulation network.

Tararua Alliance has been chosen as a finalist in the CCNZ Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards.

The Tararua District team, a partnership between Tararua District Council and Downer to maintain the roading and water reticulation network, is one of six finalists in the Maintenance Contract category in the awards that represent the pinnacle achievements of New Zealand’s civil construction industry.

Manager Daniel Erard is delighted.

“We are rapt to get this recognition at a national level,” he says.

“We are especially proud to get this far as it is a first for the Tararua District.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tararua Alliance utilises the best bits of Downer through their broad support base of engineers and asset management professionals, and through the partnership, the council can call on those experts.

“Our story is about collaboration and achieving more together than we could alone, by working closely with Tararua District Council, Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, NZTA Waka Kotahi, and Horizons Regional Council,” Daniel says.

“We have a good story to tell, and we can back it up with evidence to prove the value we’re providing to the community, and the extent that we are doing that in innovative and resourceful ways.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Daniel says the process of going for the award has been worthwhile, regardless of the outcome.

“It’s like an extra audit. It gets us thinking about what we do and how we do it from a different perspective, which we learn from.”

Winners will be announced on August 16 at the CCNZ National Conference in Invercargill.

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news