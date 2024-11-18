An electricity supplier working on a proposed wind farm has approached Tararua District Council to stop a paper road.
Mercury Energy originally applied for consent for the proposed wind farm on the Puketoi Range in 2012. The consent included construction, operation and maintenance of a wind farm on the Puketoi Range.
The proposal included 53 wind turbines and a substation.
Following three appeals, the Environment Court signed off a consent order in 2013 but construction hadn’t started by the time a lapse extension was applied for in November 2021.
Last month, Mercury made a presentation to TDC requesting to stop the road along the top of the Puketoi Range.