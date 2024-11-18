Mercury would undertake pre-consultation with key stakeholders on the proposal.

In an overview, it was stated that following engineering assessments of the site and further development of the engineering plans, Mercury had identified a requirement to relocate some of the wind turbines potentially onto the paper road.

This would create complications for the wind farm development, as moving a utility asset into public space was against the purpose of the road.

In the original consent, the council granted Mercury licence to occupy for the wind farm.

In its presentation, Mercury presented a case for changing from a licence to occupy to stop the road.

Councillors requested clarification on a recommendation in the report to the council at its October meeting, wanting to know if the council would have time to discuss the issue once feedback had come back from consultation.

An amendment was requested to the recommendation and it was decided the council would consider the proposal subject to pre-consultation feedback.



