There were speeches and entertainment, including special guest Sir Dave Dobbyn, who had been invited to sing Welcome Home for the occasion.

The Pahīatua Polish Children's camp in 1945. Photo / New Zealand Archives

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis spoke on the history of the Polish Children and the camp, which became known as Little Poland, “where the streets were named with Polish names and they were able to be schooled in Polish, enabling them to keep their culture and identity”.

She spoke of the strong connection with Poland and the visit from the country’s President in 2018, when a twin town agreement was signed between Kazimierz Dolny and Pahīatua.

Collis also spoke of the children’s strong Catholic faith and the building of a grotto using stones from the Mangatainoka River, which was used as a shrine.

“In 1971, the Jaycees of Pahīatua notified the Polish Association in Wellington that the grotto’s structure was rapidly deteriorating.”

Collis said the former children didn’t want to allow the tangible reminder of the camp to disappear and a committee was formed to build a monument and establish a rest area.

The white marble monument was unveiled in February 1975, its abstract shape suggesting a protective embrace, recalling the shelter for the Polish Children.

A symbolic grotto now stands at the Pahīatua Museum.

Collis said the Polish Children became self-sufficient, hard-working and loyal citizens.

“We are grateful for your contribution that you have made to the country. Pahīatua and the Tararua District will always stand as a friend to Poland and to its twin town Kazimierz Dolny.”

Polish Association president Ela Rombel spoke of her uncle, who had experienced horrors in Siberia and had to make his way alone when his older sisters went into the army.

“He was taken as an orphan all the way to New Zealand, to such a beautiful, beautiful place. To such a beautiful, beautiful town where he experienced his real childhood. Fresh air, beautiful fresh food, loving people,” Rombel said.

“I am so proud, I am so thankful, I am so grateful to you, I am so grateful to be part of this community. And I love the way you have welcomed us today.”

The weekend festivities also included showings of documentary films, a market in the Pahīatua town centre, a special mass held in Wellington and the unveiling of new information boards at the Polish memorial.

MP Wanda Nowicka, who served in the Polish Parliament, spoke of solidarity.

“The reason why Polish children came to Pahīatua is a dark page in the history of our nation.”

She said the significance of the 80th anniversary extended well beyond the memory of that difficult time.

“It is a reminder of international solidarity that turns the story of pain, suffering and horrors into one of finding hope and a new home.”

Little Poland gave the Polish Children something they could not find anywhere else.

“A sense of security and a place where they belonged,” Nowicka said. “Today, on this 80th anniversary of the event, this message rings louder than ever.”

She said the story was a reminder that we needed to take action when faced with pain and suffering.

“Just like New Zealanders opened their hearts and borders for Polish children back in the day, Poles have done the same for thousands of Ukrainian families forced to leave their homeland.”

Nowicka asked people to “let this anniversary be a reminder of the power of international solidarity to us all”.

“I hope it inspires us to support others, not matter where they are, what they are, or what difficulties they face today.

“In the challenging future of the world, we need exactly that kind of unit and willingness to help others. Together, we can build a future based on values which have withstood the difficult test of the darkest times.”