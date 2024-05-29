The Flying High Project balloon ready for liftoff, at Pahīatua School.





It was an early morning start for Pahīatua School students recently, but worth it to see a full-sized hot air balloon being inflated and then rising high above their school field.

Principal David Jackson says the students and many of their whānau were on site in the early morning chill, to enjoy the spectacle.

The hot air balloon visit was courtesy of the Flying High Project, a New Zealand-wide roadshow that uses science, technology, engineering, the arts, mathematics and mātauranga Māori (STEAMM) to inspire schoolchildren and lift their aspirations.

In 2023 the project visited 34 schools, encouraging more than 6000 young people to follow their dreams, and stressing the importance of education in order to achieve those dreams.

Excited senior students about to get a bird's-eye view of their school.

The Flying High Project is inspired by founder Andrew Parker’s Flying High For Kids Project.

Parker wanted to be a balloon pilot from the age of 6, and he has gone on to fly commercial balloons in exotic locations all around the world.

From 2014-2019, he drove across countries around the world to fly his hot air balloon at schools and community events in 87 nations to encourage kids to follow their dreams.

Parker co-operated with international children’s organisations, including Unicef and Children in the Wilderness, reaching more than 60,000 children, and making number one on Lonely Planet for Epic Journeys around the World 2017.

A glance up at the burners and the inside of the huge balloon.

On the journey he recognised a need to guide and empower young people to create a stronger future for themselves and their communities, sustainably.

Along with Parker, the Flying High Project Trust includes chairwoman Dr Victoria Metcalf, a marine biologist and science communicator, Sam Judd (MNZM), an environmentalist and sustainability educator, Shanandore Brown, a promoter of STEAMM education, Elsa Wrathall, a senior manager within the PwC Financial Advisory team, and Hazel Mclaren-Swift, who has a masters degree in science in society and works for the Ministry of Transport.

Between them, they want to inspire young people to “innovate endlessly”, reach their full potential and dream big.

Going up....

Jackson said while the balloon itself was cool the whole kaupapa behind the project was the real inspiration.

“It wasn’t just about the science, but also the message behind it. Andrew led a classroom session with 150 children, telling his story and talking about what he does as a living.

“The students did great work, creating hot air balloons, drawing and producing outstanding writing. There was great feedback from the students.”

While the Flying High Project is aimed at Year 5-Year 8 students, Jackson says the whole school was involved in the project.

With the balloon tethered to the bumpers of three vehicles, 25 of the senior students had a turn, rising high above the school and then floating back to Earth.

Checking out Pahīatua School from aboard the Flying High Project balloon.

“It was pretty special,” says Jackson.

“I and some of the teachers who helped with the project also had a balloon flight.

“It was a first for all of us, and one of those moments as a teacher when you think - ‘are we actually getting paid to do this?’

“It was surprisingly stable in the balloon’s basket - I can imagine it would be a great way to see the country.”











