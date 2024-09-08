The organising committee, in a report to the council, advised they have been working with NZTA/Waka Kotahi and the Department of Conservation to do an upgrade of the layby, near what was once the campsite, and will be installing four sign boards telling the story of the camp.

Museum president Gilda McKnight reminded councillors of the current state of the memorial.

“With these improvements that are going to be made, we’re all going to be so proud of it.”

The request also included funding for filming of the final reunion by local cinematographer Derrick Sims.

The plans for the movie include a voiceover and it will be a historic memoir for the museum.

Gilda says the anniversary will be an exciting occasion and she thanked the council for its support.

“This means such a lot to the Polish people.”

Gilda recently visited a couple who had made an old history film in Masterton and says they are keen to come to the anniversary.

“They feel so strongly that they want to express their gratitude.”

The amount in the recommendation was for $23,341.78, which was from quotes excluding GST.

Councillor Scott Gilmore asked for the full balance and was advised it was $26,731.55.

He recommended amending the motion for the full amount of the fund, which was approved.

Councillor Sharon Wards asked if the committee had gone to local providers of services for a quote.

“We often get feedback from people locally that they didn’t get a chance to put in a bid.”

Museum committee treasurer Andrew McKnight says they were unaware of any local providers that were able to make the boards.

A local business was suggested and could be considered if they were able to give a quick turnaround on a quote.

The heritage trust fund was created with funds left over from the former Pahīatua Arts Council and funds were set aside to be used towards heritage assets in Pahīatua.

Mayor Tracey Collis says a question was raised on whether there had been any queries on the fund.

“I considered this myself, what other projects may have met this in the past and I could actually only think of one that was funded completely, at a lot less, being the art on the side of the Regent Cinema.”

She says she contacted one of the members of the Arts Council and talked to them about what was planned in the council paper.

She noted the request would exhaust the fund and the answer was “wholehearted” full support.

“This is exactly what it was designed for, the connection with the Polish children, and this was an opportunity to use that, so they had no qualms whatsoever.”

Tracey says some of the interaction “with the Polish children, with the Polish people, will bring you to tears”.

“I can’t tell councillors enough what that will mean at this … reunion and what it will mean to see that site and that memorial.”

Gilda says the museum has been particularly careful to have the story told right from the beginning, from when the camp was built for enemy aliens right through to the displaced people.





