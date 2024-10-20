People lined the streets of Pahīatua to welcome those attending one of the reunions of the Polish children. This year marks the 80th anniversary of their arrival and stay at the Pahīatua camp.

Pahīatua will be putting on a number of events to mark the 80th anniversary of the Polish children.

An estimated 200 people, many of them families of the children who came to New Zealand in 1944, will be coming to Pahīatua for the weekend.

A small number of those coming will be the “children”, in what is likely to be the last reunion of those who lived at the camp 80 years ago.

The events, which will be held from November 1 to 2, have been months in the planning by the organising committee, chaired by Pahīatua Museum president Gilda McKnight.

Students from Pahīatua School are set to welcome the arrivals by lining up along Mangahao Rd to wave flags as the convoy passes.