Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Pahīatua has full schedule of events for Polish children commemoration

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
People lined the streets of Pahīatua to welcome those attending one of the reunions of the Polish children. This year marks the 80th anniversary of their arrival and stay at the Pahīatua camp.

People lined the streets of Pahīatua to welcome those attending one of the reunions of the Polish children. This year marks the 80th anniversary of their arrival and stay at the Pahīatua camp.

Pahīatua will be putting on a number of events to mark the 80th anniversary of the Polish children.

An estimated 200 people, many of them families of the children who came to New Zealand in 1944, will be coming to Pahīatua for the weekend.

A small number of those coming will be the “children”, in what is likely to be the last reunion of those who lived at the camp 80 years ago.

The events, which will be held from November 1 to 2, have been months in the planning by the organising committee, chaired by Pahīatua Museum president Gilda McKnight.

Students from Pahīatua School are set to welcome the arrivals by lining up along Mangahao Rd to wave flags as the convoy passes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gilda says St Anthony’s school children have done amazing artwork depicting the journey which will then be placed around the walls of the town hall for people to see.

A pōwhiri will be held at the town hall with a number of speeches planned as well as a luncheon and performances including Polish dancing.

Children from Pahīatua School singing the Polish national anthem. There will be Polish dancing during the weekend's festivities.
Children from Pahīatua School singing the Polish national anthem. There will be Polish dancing during the weekend's festivities.

New information boards at the Polish memorial, also known as Little Poland, are planned to be unveiled.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The site of the memorial is near the former campsite.

The site of the former Polish Children's Camp, 2km south of Pahīatua, where a memorial now stands. Photo / Mark Mitchell
The site of the former Polish Children's Camp, 2km south of Pahīatua, where a memorial now stands. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tararua District Council approved funding from the Pahīatua Heritage Trust Special Reserve Fund to be used for the upgrade, which will include four information boards on the history of the camp.

Two film screenings have also been planned. Kania, an oral history film, and Overcoming Fate, a documentary film which uses archival footage to tell the story of the Polish children.

A market and street fair has also been organised for the Saturday with entertainment including a concert in the park, or in the hall if wet.

A wreath will be laid by the plaque on the Wellington waterfront on Sunday.
A wreath will be laid by the plaque on the Wellington waterfront on Sunday.

Festivities will continue in Wellington on Sunday with a commemorative mass at St Mary’s of the Angels, a luncheon and laying of a wreath at the plaque on the waterfront.

Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news