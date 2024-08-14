Advertisement
Pahīatua food support being reduced

Bush Telegraph
3 mins to read
Kai packs similar to this have been given out to those in need in the community by Tararua Community Services. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Kai packs will no longer be able to be supplied by Tararua Community Services to the wider community from September 1.

However, the packs would still go to those engaged in the service.

Anglican Care Waiapu - Tararua Community Services (TCS) manager Kelly Wylie said for the past four years the service, as well as others, had been giving out kai packs to people who asked for help.

But with priorities for government investment changing, this support needed to be adjusted too and many services were finding that their ability to maintain the same level of food support was reducing.

Since January 2022, TCS had provided 2710 meals and 615 kai packs.

Wylie said there was no doubt there was a need for such support and with the cost of living, people across New Zealand were struggling.

“The Tararua district is no different.

“It’s a concerning time for us to be reducing our support, but unfortunately we have to make some tough decisions to ensure the kai packs we can offer arrive at the homes who need it the most.”

The team would keep their kai shelves and community meals going, and encouraged people to access food parcels from the Pahīatua Tararua Community Services’ Help-n-Hand office in Main Street.

Tararua Community Services would also continue to provide frozen meals and would keep their pātaka kai/community food shelves in Pahīatua stocked up as much as possible.

Wylie said the team travelled to Just Zilch food rescue hub in Palmerston North each week and used as much of the donated food for the clients they were working with as well as community meals, as they could provide.

Community programmes team leader Trisha Hawkins said the volunteers who helped to cook the meals were another big reason why the group could keep meals available.

“Without the volunteers to help, and the community who donate food, we may have been forced to reduce this offering too,” she said.

“We are very grateful that we can maintain this service knowing there is still a need out there.”

Tararua Community Services have offices at 43 Main St, Pahīatua and at 8 Ward St, Dannevirke.

They provide counselling social work and whānau support, to help people take positive action in their lives.

If you would like to know more about their services, you can contact them via their website, www.tararuacommunityservices.acw.org.nz, their Facebook page, Tararua Community Services, or phone them on either 06 376 7608 (Pahīatua) or 06 374 5029 (Dannevirke).

