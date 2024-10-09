Pahīatua dental nurse Glenda marks 50 years

Glenda Young started her training as a dental nurse in Wellington 50 years ago and has been based in Pahīatua for most of her time looking after the oral health of school children.

Pahīatua-born and bred, her father owned a plumbing business in town, while her mother was of Scottish descent. Glenda was one of five girls.

Her training as a dental nurse was “interesting”, with her first year learning theory and carving soap teeth to get the different sizes, shapes and characteristics of each tooth.

Then it was working in “mock mouths”.

In her second year, Glenda was working, under supervision, on children who were bussed into the Willis Street Dental School.

Following her graduation, Glenda was sent to work in the Foxton-Shannon-Tokomaru area, but soon got a position back in Pahīatua.

“I’ve been pretty lucky,” she says.

For much of the past 50 years, Glenda has worked in dental clinics in schools, under the Ministry of Health and the constantly changing names of health entities.

Glenda says she worked at the dental clinic in Pahīatua where all dental clinics were in school grounds.

She worked at Mangamaire, Eketahuna, Alfredton and even did a stint at Hillcrest. She also worked in Woodville and relieved in Palmerston North when necessary, but Pahīatua was her base.

“It’s been a busy life.”

These days, she works out of a mobile unit, but it’s not the same as she doesn’t belong to the school staff like she used to.

“We’d be invited to be in the school photos and go on the school staff outings. Now because we move around so much, we’re really nomads.”

Glenda Young received a certificate for long service, marking 50 years as a dental nurse. The Pahīatua-born and bred resident reckons she's up to about the third or fourth generation.

She says her job has been rewarding and she is now treating at least a third generation, which is helpful when a parent comes in with their young child who might be a bit hesitant.

“And the parent says, ‘this is Glenda. She used to do my teeth’.”

Glenda’s husband Kevin says that it doesn’t matter where she goes in New Zealand, someone is bound to tap on her shoulder, recognising her from when she treated them.

She’s seen a few changes, not only in how the service is delivered, but also in children’s teeth.

Back when Glenda first started, she would clean teeth because in those early days toothbrushing habits weren’t a big thing.

“Now you hardly see a child with dirty teeth.”

The use of fluoride changed things as Glenda would notice differences in children’s teeth in Palmerston North, which has had fluoride for decades, and Pahīatua, which has no fluoride in the water.

“The strength of teeth is stronger over there,” she says. “The teeth are weaker over here.”

Parents are also becoming more aware of the damage caused by sugar, but while Glenda can advise them, she isn’t there to dictate.

“We’re there to counsel, and if they want to learn what’s beneficial for their children, we will share our knowledge, but we’re not into giving the guilt to parents.”

One of the more rewarding things is getting to know people and have them relate to her.

Glenda says she was walking through one school one day and a group of children came up to chat and asked for a group hug.

“Before the holidays ... three of them said ‘You’re our school grandmother’. Oh, I loved it.

“How rewarding is that? That I can gain that trust that they feel they can give me a hug and tell me that I’m their grandmother.”

Her job title might have changed from dental nurse to dental therapist, but Glenda has no intention of retiring yet.

“I am still here after 50 years because I choose to,” she says.

“I have woken up each morning all of my working life wanting to go to work. I love work, the people, the children, the environment, [and] the achievements.”

