Longtime Bush Telegraph reporter Dave Murdoch says farewell

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Reporter Dave Murdoch doing what he loved to do on a Saturday morning – photographing sport.

By Dave Murdoch

After 11 and a half years working at the Bush Telegraph as a reporter, my role along with other reporters in other community newspapers has been disestablished.

I began working for the Bush Telegraph in early January 2013 after retiring from teaching for 43 years at Dannevirke High School, during which I wrote a weekly column called High Life promoting the good things about the school.

Upon retiring from my teaching role, then Bush Telegraph editor Steve Carle asked me to “do the same for the Tararua”, employing me for 23 hours per week (although I worked many more than that!) His request was “to have readers finishing reading the Bush Telegraph with a smile on their faces”.

I was only too ready to comply and the next 11 and a half years have been an absolute pleasure, during which I have met so many wonderful residents, recorded their good-news stories, photographed their exploits and successes and then each week reaped my reward by putting them in the paper and receiving their gratitude. Who would not like a job like that?

In this journey I really enjoyed the support of our team – editor Steve Carle who gave me the benefit of his vast experience in journalism, Nikki O’Leary, who generates the advertising that caused some of the Bush Telegraphs to reach 48 pages per copy and current editor Leanne Warr, who has taken care that the paper’s traditions of positive news are maintained.

I would like to thank my wife Joy and my family who have made many sacrifices when I used to disappear chasing stories.

Thank you for your support and friendliness. I have made many long-lasting friendships, heard often hard-to-believe stories and now wish the people of Tararua the very best of fortune in future years.

