Kiwirail opening Masterton to Pahīatua line for freight

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Freight trains will be returning on the Masterton to Pahīatua line temporarily. Photo / File

Kiwirail will be working on the Northern Diversion freight line between Masterton and Pahīatua over the next few months.

The work is to get it ready for the temporary return of freight services between December 27 and February 9, 2025.

The line is being opened while the Masterton to Wellington line is closed for major upgrades.

KiwiRail programme director Andy Lyon says bringing the Northern Diversion temporarily back into service will help keep trucks off the road.

“Instead of sending logs by truck over the Remutaka Hill during summer when there is already lots of traffic on the road, we have made the call to bring the Northern Diversion line into use,” he says.

“That means taking logs the long way around from Wairarapa to Palmerston North, and back down the Kāpiti line to Wellington.”

Over summer it’s expected there’ll be at least one freight service per day on the line.

Meantime, work crews will be carrying out maintenance, clearing vegetation away from the tracks, replacing sleepers and checking all of the rail bridges along the line.

Eketāhuna ’s overbridge will also be getting a facelift to enable it to carry the loads the freight trains will introduce.

Andy says the crew will be giving extra attention to level crossings to make sure they are in perfect working order and are fully visible with good signage in place before the first test train comes through in October.

“We’re mindful that people won’t be used to seeing trains passing through their towns. Daily service and travel times will vary based on demand, so it’s really important that people are super vigilant around tracks and crossings.

“We’re looking forward to working with communities to make sure people know what’s happening and there is plenty of information out there about safety around trains and level crossings in particular,” he says.

