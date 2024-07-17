Freight trains will be returning on the Masterton to Pahīatua line temporarily. Photo / File

Kiwirail will be working on the Northern Diversion freight line between Masterton and Pahīatua over the next few months.

The work is to get it ready for the temporary return of freight services between December 27 and February 9, 2025.

The line is being opened while the Masterton to Wellington line is closed for major upgrades.

KiwiRail programme director Andy Lyon says bringing the Northern Diversion temporarily back into service will help keep trucks off the road.

“Instead of sending logs by truck over the Remutaka Hill during summer when there is already lots of traffic on the road, we have made the call to bring the Northern Diversion line into use,” he says.