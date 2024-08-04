Iconic Mangatainoka grounds host old boys’ rugby

A teenager would later be charged with arson.

Games had been going on the grounds since about 1898, according to Kerry Fergus, who leases the land on behalf of Mangatainoka Domain Board.

It wasn’t just rugby played on those grounds he recalls, saying they used to host Highland Games, as well as boxing.

But it was best known for the famous faces that played a fair time or two, such as Colin ‘Pine Tree’ Meads, and Brian Lochore, not to mention the local All Blacks.

They’ve also had a few Hurricanes there – the Super Rugby team, that is.

Shane Fergus (left), with son Harrison and dad Kerry Fergus. Kerry played for Mangatainoka (Toki) for a number of years while Shane played on the field for Bush and Harrison played as a halfback for Toki at 17.

Kerry, who has sat on the Domain Board for about 50 years, was only too pleased to see the game being played there.

And it seems like the rest of the community agreed, with around 160 vehicles - not including those of the players - coming through filled with people eager to watch.

The two teams at the game between Mangatainoka OB and Puketoi OB at Mangatainoka rugby grounds.

Organiser Jack Buckley says they weren’t expecting the numbers, as it was just a get-together.

“A few local lads wanted to have a quick run.”

They put a sign up “in town” and posted on social media inviting those who wanted to either play or just watch, but hoped to keep it fairly low-key.

“It was just more of a we’re going to play a game and if anyone wants to watch they were welcome.”

While Puketoi Rugby Club had been wound up for some time, they were able to “scratch a team together.

“it was quite a good day,” Jack says. “We struck pretty good weather.”

A Mangatainoka player passes the ball before he can be tackled at the game between Mangatainoka OB and Puketoi OB at Mangatainoka rugby grounds.

Puketoi OB beat the Mangatainoka OB by a few tries, but it was all in fun.

Jack says they chose not to include any current players, just those who used to play, but didn’t anymore.

Organisers are now hoping to play a few games next year, with at least one home and one away game.

“We’ll do a little bit of fundraising towards it to get a proper playing kit,” Jack says, adding that he’d like to get a Mangatainoka rugby kit in the original colours.

Not only did the locals turn out to watch the game, but others lent a hand, from a food truck to the local golf club which opened its doors and its bar to ensure the players were well-fed.

Puketoi men post-game in one of the many water troughs brought in by Kerry Fergus and Michael Burmeister including hot water from their respective farms to allow the ‘baths’ to be used which is what the Toki boys used back in the very early days before showers were installed.

A couple of local farmers also pitched in, donating hot water from their wash systems, in large containers or animal troughs so the men could get clean.

Jack says it’s a bit of a throwback to the old days, but it was good since without a grandstand there were no showers and no other way for the players to get clean.

Making it an annual thing is something he believes will be good for the region, as well as the community which got behind the event.

He says it would be a little like a festival.

“Just something to put on the calendar [where] everyone comes down and enjoys themselves.”