Maurice Millar with the historic clock.

When Dannevirke resident Trevor Luke dropped into the Lion’s Den, he had something to show Lion Maurice Millar.

It was a clock belonging to the old Makotuku School donated by Annie Holden, a prominent benefactor in the district in 1929.

She had purchased the clock from K.C. Millar, Dannevirke’s local jeweller, and the clock held pride of place at the school until it closed in October 1977.

Maurice carried on his dad’s jewellery business and was thrilled to be shown the clock, coincidentally gifted the year he was born.

K.C. Millar was printed on the clockface by the manufacturer.

He recalls his dad direct-imported the clocks and the manufacturer printed the name on the clockface as a reward for loyalty. He remembered his dad was thrilled because in those days it was a great form of advertising.

The plaque was engraved by Maurice Millar's dad.

Making it more special, his dad had engraved a silver plaque acknowledging Holden’s generosity.

He also recalled his dad himself donating similar clocks to the Town Hall and Regent Theatre and he still retains the former at home.

Meanwhile how did Trevor gain possession of the clock?

The 1929 Makotuku School students.

When the school closed Trevor was the local caretaker, and when he saw the school’s contents being taken and vandalised he decided to take its flag, bell and clock for security. He gave the bell away to a Makotuku resident and retained the other items.

So he chose to visit Maurice at the Lion’s Den and “the rest is history”.

As to its future, Trevor plans to restore and bequeath it to his son Stephen’s history trove. It may not be the lasting resting place.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



