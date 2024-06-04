Big or small, it’s all the same in Rippa Rugby – Weber Year 5-6 up against St Joseph’s.

By Dave Murdoch

More than 100 primary school rugby players were at Dannevirke’s Coronation Park last month for a Rippa Rugby experience organised by the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union.

Originally scheduled for May 23, inclement weather caused a postponement, which meant two major schools – Huia Range and Ruahine – could not attend but four others – Weber, Norsewood, St Joseph’s and Dannevirke South – made up the numbers and they had a great time.

It’s all about timing your pass - South School in action.

It’s all about the sidestep – St Joseph’s Year 7-8 versus Weber.

Playing in three grades – Year 3-4, Year 5-6 and Year 7-8 – the school teams played six round-robin games between 10am and 1pm and judging from the speed of the players as they changed games and the constant motion in the games themselves, they all had a great time.

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union employed some of its players to run the event, supplying balls, field markers, hooters, whistles and, most importantly, tags, so the games could be played.

Most of all it’s grabbing the tag to make the tackle.

It’s all about organised defence - Norsewood and St Joseph’s Year 3-4 had plenty of action.

Rippa Rugby has no tackling, with each player wearing tags at their waist to be removed by a defending player, which counts as a tackle. It is a bit like touch in reality and a very fast game.

All mates at the end of a game: Weber/Norsewood and St Joseph’s Year 7-8.

So far this season, the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Unionhas run tournaments in Hastings, Napier, Waipukurau and Dannevirke, with Wairoa to come.

All regions playing in the regular Hawke’s Bay Primary Saturday competitions get this experience as a way to promote the game and give the children a great time. It worked!

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years, he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.