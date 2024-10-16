She also mentioned she had met the conductor of Napier Gospel Choir this year – Ross Browning – and they were keen to join forces with CHB in the near future.

This set up the Central Hawke’s Bay Musical Fling for Saturday, October 10. It was set up entirely as a fun day, low key and no pressure, during which we would sing to each other and if we could get an audience, have a sing-out in the afternoon.

The conductors spent months exchanging emails regarding song choice and set-up for the day. Every team worked well together. It was important not to have something totally out of the choirs’ range, but also to accommodate the different teaching styles of the conductors/choirs so they could relax too.

The day dawned beautifully fine and warm and more than 70 members of the three choirs joined in St Mary’s Hall Waipukurau at 9.30am to rehearse together with the Hawke’s Bay Community Orchestra up on the stage.

Central HB Singers sing 'In Winter' conducted by Kath Fletcher during the Musical Fling at Waipukurau.

It was a wonderful experience for the three choirs to be singing as a group guided by each of the musical directors in turn exposing different styles just as was intended.

It was a steep but enjoyable learning curve for the choirs to be backed by the orchestra just as it was great for the orchestra to have vocal groups singing with them – both groups learnt a lot in the morning session.

With CHB providing the drinks the choirs enjoyed their lunch sitting out together in the afternoon sun before getting ready for the 2pm concert. A steady flow of visitors soon had locals rounding up more seats and the concert began with each choir presenting a set of four individual songs, each different and all were enthusiastically received.

The Viking Choir relieved after its performance of four songs during the Musical Fling at Waipukurau.

They ranged from the Viking Choir’s Good Morning Sunshine and Irish Blessing to Central HB Choir’s Adoramus Te and I Feel the Spirit, to Napier Gospel Choir’s Shine on Me and How I Got Over.

It was then the HB Orchestra’s turn to perform popular standards like Blue Danube and Mull of Kintyre, the latter having half the audience singing along.

Some of the audience in excess of 100 enjoying the three choirs singing Te Harinui during the concert held at Waipukurau.

That was the prequel for the combined choirs to sing Do You Hear The People Sing from Les Miserables, Te Harinui and Where Shall I Be, the latter being taught in a circle with singers separated into soprano, alto, tenor and bass by Ross in the morning.

Then it was the turn of the audience to sing with the combined choirs, Amazing Grace, Grandfather’s Clock, When I’m 64 and When the Saints Go Marching In. The latter was in a round of four parts backed by choir and taught by Lyn.

The choirs clustered to sing 'Hallelujah' at the finale during the concert held at Waipukurau.

The afternoon ended with a three-song finale – Summer Nights from Grease, California Dreamin’ and Hallelujah – the latter well describing the success of the day.

With everyone vowing for a repeat of this experience and at least another choir, Stand Up And Sing from Woodville, wanting to come next time the prospect of once again sharing the passion for popular music looks very good.

Lyn Falconer says: “I’d class it as a roaring success, with a buzz that filled the day and also the concert.”