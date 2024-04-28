Great attendance and fields at Woodville Races

The Hunt family, with roots in Pahīatua, came from all over the world to attend the Woodville Races.

A family enjoying a post-Covid reunion popped in to Woodville-Pahīatua Racing Club for its April race day.

Seven of the 10 members of the Hunt family, who have links to Pahīatua, travelled a range of distances, from Perth and the Gold Coast, Palm Springs in California, and Wellington.

A large crowd attended the race day on April 12.

Miss Emerald wins race 5 by three lengths.

The race day on April 12 had plenty on, with eight full fields of horses competing in a well-attended event, showing there is still a place for country races.

Despite being held on a weekday, the event ensured the Woodville Racecourse lounge was packed with punters from the first race.

President Andrew Bolton was thrilled and surprised at the turnout. He put it down to a lack of local racing and good weather, despite dire forecasts of rain.

The Woodville course was graded a four with a great turf, which is a tribute to the groundsmen given the dry build-up to the week.

Scratchings were few, racing was very good and locals like Shane Brown gained placings, much to the delight of the punters.

Shaun Fannin trained Bucks Night, winner of race 4.

Trainer and jockey Shaun Fannin, from Awapuni, had an amazing start to the day, riding the winner in race 1, placing second in race 2 and training the winner in race 4.

Jockey Matthew Cropp receives a bottle of wine on behalf of Fannin from committee member S (Squidley) Diamond.

Race 8, the last on the card, went to local couple Garry and Margie Wills, part-owners with Lady (Justine) Hogan of Cherished Lady, which was trained by Kevin Gray of Palmerston North.

Starting slowly, Cherished Lady moved up into the top six and proved her staying qualities over the 2100-metre race to beat the field, thrilling the crowd. Watch out for this promising 3-year-old.

