Museum curios: Stories behind unique items

The book of verse presented to N P Kendon is at Pahiatua Museum.

Pahiatua Museum has uncovered a book of verse and would love to track down anyone who might know more.

The book, An Anthology of Modern Verse, is the 16th edition, published by Methuen and Co.

It was gifted to N P Kendon by a Dr Craven, with the inscription: “Who passed first for the Dominion of New Zealand in the state examination for nurses held in June 1936. Auckland General Hospital”.

The museum volunteers would love to give this volume back to the family and are hoping to hear from anyone who might know any relatives of N P Kendon.

