Heat pumps are an effective and energy-efficient solution.

If there’s one thing we’re all concerned about these days, it’s costs.

Heating, especially in the winter months, can be costly. So it’s always best to do a little bit of homework before you make any decision on heating.

Heaters

Some heaters can be very expensive to run. Oil heaters and fan heaters are the worst culprits for these.

Consumer NZ has a webpage which you can peruse at your leisure, but here is a brief rundown of the options available:

- Convection or oil heaters which provide background warmth.

- Fan heaters which direct heat, instead of heating the whole room.

- Heat pumps

- Night store heaters which use the off-peak night rate electricity and slowly release heat during the day.

Then of course there are wood burners. Not to mention your home ventilation systems, which help with winter issues like condensation and mould while helping to circulate air around the home.

Considerations

The biggest consideration when deciding on home heating is cost. Consumer NZ suggests that if you can afford the initial outlay, a heat pump would be something to keep in mind. While it’s expensive to buy and install, eventually it pays off.

If a wood burner is more desirable, keep in mind that if you don’t live on a property where wood is freely available, you’ll have to buy it. Your mileage may vary, as they say. It depends on who you deal with and what quality they offer.

Fan heaters and oil heaters might sound good, but remember that these can also be expensive to run, depending on their wattage. Power companies and some retailers can provide advice about which heater is best not only for your needs but also potential electricity costs. You can also ask your electricity provider for a guide on how much power appliances use, if they have one.

Some electricity retailers might offer different options for those on fixed incomes. It’s worth shopping around. If you’re 50 or older, there might be organisations you can turn to which can help you navigate this.

Incidentally, did you know that turning an appliance off at the wall rather than leaving it on standby actually saves you a little on your power bill?

For more tips, check out genless.govt.nz.

Health

If you or someone in your family has a chronic respiratory illness such as asthma or suffers from allergies, you may want to consider those before you choose home heating.

Wood burners might be a great way to heat the home, but there are various things to consider when it comes to how it affects your health. Some people may not like the smell of smoke in their home, or in the air, not to mention the soot. It can also affect some allergies. Ask your health professional.

Heat pumps are good for people with allergies, but they also have filters which need to be cleaned every so often. Again, your mileage may vary on this.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to make the decision that suits you and your family, but it’s always best to talk to the experts for advice.