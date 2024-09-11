Dannevirke’s Town Hall was overflowing with over 400 patrons when Origin Studios put on its annual Spring Showcase, maintaining a Dannevirke tradition going back several decades.
For many years Dannevirke’s doyenne of dance Miss Joan Irvine presented her pupils to the public as a “demonstration of their work” following their examinations.
In the early years this demonstration took place in the St Joseph’s Hall with the young dancers seated on rugs around the main body of the hall and the audience looking down on them from the stage. Irvine would present each class and talk about the syllabus covered.
With fond memories of performing at St Joseph’s themselves in 2011, sisters Sarah and Amy Macdonald instituted a similar showcase in memory of Irvine. The first Spring Showcase took place in the Fountain Theatre with demonstrations of ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and contemporary dance.