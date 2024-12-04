In February it was announced that Kāinga Ora had made an agreement with NZ Housing Group, which was building seven new two-bedroom homes on the site, to purchase the homes once completed, and Graeme Broderick, regional director for Kāinga Ora Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū confirmed the purchase last week.

Graeme says the developer is a key development partner for Kāinga Ora, as they have built around 160 homes around the country for Kāinga Ora.

He says it also boosts the local economy as the developer used local tradesmen for such things as drainlaying, decorating and landscaping and materials were sourced locally.

The homes have been built to last and with long-term cost savings in mind.

“They’ve been well-designed, no wasted space,” Graeme says.

“They’re good quality, modest homes.”

Each two-bedroom house is warm, dry and healthy, fully insulated and double-glazed, as well as cost-effective.

Graeme says the homes will make a difference for seven whānau in the community.

“Most of us take for granted that we have a place to call home but for a number in our community that isn’t the case so these homes will be providing a good safe and secure place for them to live well.

“We’re excited by that.”

The placements team will be working to match people with the greatest need into the new homes.

New tenants selected from the Ministry of Social Development Housing Register are expected to start moving into the homes in the next few weeks.

Several locals took time out to inspect the homes with one couple saying they had watched the progress from when the old house was first moved off-site and were excited to see the project finished.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis was also impressed.

“Absolutely incredible,” she says.

“They’re well-designed and well-built.”

She was impressed with the infrastructure and says every detail has been well thought-out.

Graeme says there are no further plans to deliver any more such homes in Dannevirke “at this stage”.

They are still going through the assessment process on a vacant block of land in Woodville.

However, Kāinga Ora has been asked to reassess projects in the construction pipeline to ensure they are “value for money” and where the highest need is.

There are currently around 48 families in the Tararua District on the housing register and Graeme acknowledges the register doesn’t necessarily reflect what the need is.

MP Kieran McAnulty says social housing, whether community or state, is life-changing, both for those that need housing and the community.

“For too long the housing need in the Tararua District was overlooked.

“I was determined to change that and promised that would bring Kāinga Ora houses back to the district.”

Kieran says he is proud to have delivered on that promise.

“It means people in need get a home.

“It also means less pressure on private rentals which prevents rents from rising too fast.”

He says when people are in a warm, dry and safe home there is less crime, less demand on the health system, and children learn better at school.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.”

However, Kieran was disappointed by the Government’s stopping of funding for Kāinga Ora, which likely meant no further funding for community housing in the district.

“We fought so hard to get it under way, only to see things stop again.”