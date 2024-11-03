Friends and family were present to witness them giving their oath or affirmation of allegiance.
An opening karakia was spoken by Duane Edwards from Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua who, with Lorraine Stephenson reading in te reo, also did a reading from the book on the legend of Okatia, which explains the origins of Te Āpiti – the Manawatū Gorge.
Lorraine congratulated those who had come, saying that Maori were “very privileged” to live in Aotearoa.
She spoke of a recent trip overseas and remarked: “This is the most beautiful place to live in and we as Māori are very privileged to live in this space.”
Mayor Tracey Collis, in welcoming the new citizens, spoke of the history of the Tararua District and the significance of the rivers and maunga that surround the district.
“We are blessed to have wonderful natural landscape for us all to enjoy. And the outdoors have always played a big part in any of our lives.”