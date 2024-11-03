Tom is a practising psychotherapist who sees clients in Dannevirke as well as Palmerston North, but is a bit of a poet as well.

James Domine, with deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

Jojan Jose, Ani Padiyanickal Baby, Angela Johan Jose and Aivan Jojan Jose, with deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber and Mayor Tracey Collis.

Michael, Laura, Joey and Molly Wheeler, with deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

Scott Dyer from South Africa, with deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

Nazveen Nisha Russell, from Fiji, with deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

Eleven other people gained citizenship at Tararua District Council chambers in Dannevirke last month, coming from Scotland, England, Fiji, India and South Africa.

Friends and family were present to witness them giving their oath or affirmation of allegiance.

Duane Edwards (left), and Lorraine Stephenson with Mayor Tracey Collis during the citizenship ceremony held at Tararua District Council in Dannevirke.

An opening karakia was spoken by Duane Edwards from Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua who, with Lorraine Stephenson reading in te reo, also did a reading from the book on the legend of Okatia, which explains the origins of Te Āpiti – the Manawatū Gorge.

Lorraine congratulated those who had come, saying that Maori were “very privileged” to live in Aotearoa.

She spoke of a recent trip overseas and remarked: “This is the most beautiful place to live in and we as Māori are very privileged to live in this space.”

Mayor Tracey Collis, in welcoming the new citizens, spoke of the history of the Tararua District and the significance of the rivers and maunga that surround the district.

“We are blessed to have wonderful natural landscape for us all to enjoy. And the outdoors have always played a big part in any of our lives.”



