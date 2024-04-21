Charlotte Heald provided advice to parents about self-care at the Big Latch-On in Dannevirke.

By Leanne Warr

Helping mums connect with other mums and access support from local organisations was one of the main ideas behind the Big Latch-On in Dannevirke.

Originally started by Women’s Health Action Group in 2005, it has since become a global event, giving parents an opportunity to connect with each other in a safe space and get information and support from local services.

Dannevirke’s event was held at Rangitane Square and included face painting, massage and vaccinations.

Lactation consultant for the rohe Cherry-Anne Lee says she also teamed up with holistic health coach Charlotte Heald to talk about self-care.

While the event is aimed at protecting and supporting breastfeeding families, Cherry-Anne says the session also acknowledged that there are other methods including using donor milk or bottle feeding.

She says it’s recognising the importance of giving babies good nutrition, whichever way is used and it’s about supporting the mum to make the best choices for both themselves and baby.

“It’s giving them the tools to be able to do what works best for them.”

Charlotte spoke on the concept of ‘keeping your cup full’.

The mum of three says having children is an “important part of our lives” but it can also be very tiring, and labour-intensive “because you’re giving so much of your time and energy” to the children.

She says she’s very passionate about self-care.

“It’s all about mindfully taking the time to pay attention to yourself, prioritising your own care and your own health.”

“When I talk about self-care I’m talking about keeping your cup full. Doing all the things you need to do to make you feel your best.

“If you take anything away today, I want you to know that you are worth taking care of.”

Charlotte offered a list of things the mums could do, such as prioritising rest, eating nutrient-dense foods, being active and social connection.



