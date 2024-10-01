Advertisement
Tararua news

Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade hosts employers’ recognition evening

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Dannevirke chief fire officer Peter Sinclair with representatives of local businesses who support the local volunteer fire brigade.

Twenty-four local businesses were represented at an event to recognise the role employers played in supporting volunteer firefighters.

The Employers’ Recognition evening, hosted by Dannevirke’s volunteer fire brigade, was held to honour the businesses and self-employed individuals.

The event was part of Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Employers’ Recognition programme, which was aimed at thanking employers for their invaluable role in allowing volunteers to respond to emergency callouts during business hours.

The businesses represented at the event underscored the strong community ties that enabled the brigade to serve Dannevirke and its wider community effectively, Dannevirke chief fire officer, Peter Sinclair said.

“As volunteers, we understand that our ability to answer the call of duty rests heavily on the support we receive from you, our employers,” he says.

“The partnership between us is one based on mutual benefit. We rely on your flexibility and understanding, and in return, your support contributes to the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

Sinclair highlighted the importance of this partnership, acknowledging the sacrifices employers made by allowing their staff to leave at a moment’s notice to respond to emergencies.

“Your willingness to allow your employees, our volunteers, to respond to emergency calls is not something we take for granted. It’s a sacrifice and a significant contribution to the common good of our community,” he added.

Special recognition was also given to the self-employed members of the brigade, whose dedication often came at a personal cost.

“Your contribution is equally invaluable,” Sinclair noted.

“And in many cases, the personal sacrifices you make are even greater. Whether you’re stepping away from your own business or putting projects on hold to respond to an emergency, your dedication does not go unnoticed.”

The evening was a reminder of the interconnectedness of the Dannevirke community, where local businesses and individuals worked hand in hand with emergency services to ensure the safety and resilience of the town.

By supporting their employees who volunteer, these businesses contributed to a stronger, safer community - one that thrived on the spirit of service and mutual respect.

The event closed with a sense of gratitude and renewed commitment, as employers and volunteers alike reaffirmed their shared goal of protecting the Dannevirke community.

