Twenty-four local businesses were represented at an event to recognise the role employers played in supporting volunteer firefighters.
The Employers’ Recognition evening, hosted by Dannevirke’s volunteer fire brigade, was held to honour the businesses and self-employed individuals.
The event was part of Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Employers’ Recognition programme, which was aimed at thanking employers for their invaluable role in allowing volunteers to respond to emergency callouts during business hours.
The businesses represented at the event underscored the strong community ties that enabled the brigade to serve Dannevirke and its wider community effectively, Dannevirke chief fire officer, Peter Sinclair said.
“As volunteers, we understand that our ability to answer the call of duty rests heavily on the support we receive from you, our employers,” he says.