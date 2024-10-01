“The partnership between us is one based on mutual benefit. We rely on your flexibility and understanding, and in return, your support contributes to the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

Sinclair highlighted the importance of this partnership, acknowledging the sacrifices employers made by allowing their staff to leave at a moment’s notice to respond to emergencies.

“Your willingness to allow your employees, our volunteers, to respond to emergency calls is not something we take for granted. It’s a sacrifice and a significant contribution to the common good of our community,” he added.

Special recognition was also given to the self-employed members of the brigade, whose dedication often came at a personal cost.

“Your contribution is equally invaluable,” Sinclair noted.

“And in many cases, the personal sacrifices you make are even greater. Whether you’re stepping away from your own business or putting projects on hold to respond to an emergency, your dedication does not go unnoticed.”

The evening was a reminder of the interconnectedness of the Dannevirke community, where local businesses and individuals worked hand in hand with emergency services to ensure the safety and resilience of the town.

By supporting their employees who volunteer, these businesses contributed to a stronger, safer community - one that thrived on the spirit of service and mutual respect.

The event closed with a sense of gratitude and renewed commitment, as employers and volunteers alike reaffirmed their shared goal of protecting the Dannevirke community.