The only two all-girls teams in the Manawatū League played each other, Hinetoa (in black) and Tigers Kortiro.

The only two all-girls teams in the Manawatū League played each other, Hinetoa (in black) and Tigers Kortiro.

Each club in the Manawatū Junior League competition has the opportunity to hold a club day when all the teams due to play in a particular week come together at its venue.

Dannevirke Tigers were hosts on Saturday, April 6 at Coronation Park.

Starting with the juniors at 8.30am, three fields were in constant use, concluding with the undefeated Under 16 Tigers who showed off why they are top of their grade with some pretty classy skills and determination winning 48-12 over Feilding.

The Tigers Under 16 team celebrates maintaining its unbeaten record in the Manawatū League, beating Feilding 46-12.

Two teams of Under 12 girls – the only two in Manawatū – played each other which was a real novelty as they usually play mixed-sex teams. For the record, Hinetoa from Palmerston North just beat the locals Kortiro with a try in the corner on fulltime.

The game was so appreciated the Hinetoa coach thanked Kortiro for the novelty of having only girls and begged other clubs to do the same, saying it helps build women’s rugby league.

Nigel Alexander encounters tough defence from two Under 30 players.

The finale on Saturday was when the club held an Over 30s versus Under 30s game, many of the former players coming out of retirement to play – squads of 25 each showing the strength of the Tigers club.

After an even first half, the Under 30s’ fitness told but the Over 30s showed they were not done by scoring the last try.

A huge crowd - more than 500 - watched all day and were there when the game finished on the last day of daylight saving.

The Under and Over 30s Tigers players captured as the shadows lengthen at 5pm.

Chief organiser Naioma Chase was thrilled so many clubs came to play from all over Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wairarapa, a chance for locals to see the Tigers teams play as much of the time they have to travel.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.