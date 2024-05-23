Dannevirke Sports Club celebrates Rugby Club Day with two wins

Dannevirke Colts forwards drove aggressively against Massey Colts.�





With Dannevirke Sports Club drawn to have its two men’s rugby teams playing at home against the same club – Massey University - the opportunity to hold a Rugby Club Day was too good to turn down and Rugby Park was a busy place on Saturday, May 18.

Both local sides obliged by putting on excellent displays of rugby to win their matches and add to the festivities for the 200-plus supporters who came and celebrated well into the evening.

The Dannevirke Colts bounced back from a disappointing loss to Feilding Yellow last week showing greater determination especially in the second half.

The Colts were strong in defence.�

Playing with a moderate southerly at their back a motivated Dannevirke had Massey on the back foot early, taking a two-try lead after 10 minutes and finishing 25-8 ahead at half-time.

Prospects did not look quite so promising 10 minutes into the second half as Massey attacked with the wind and scored despite some strong local resistance and followed it with another after a kick through to threaten at 28-22.

The remaining 20 minutes were tense, but a huge forward effort allowed Dannevirke to take control and with backs in strong support a try in the corner sealed the win 34-22.

After a stirring win to the Dannevirke Colts, Dannevirke Seniors then took the field also against Massey.

Like the Colts, Dannevirke Seniors had the wind from kickoff and quickly turned it into 14 points from a try out wide to Chris Stuart and another under the posts to Gillis Te Ture.

This motivated Massey to attack strongly but stoic Dannevirke defence kept Massey’s flow of ball from breakdown dominance to just a penalty to which Dannevirke replied with the best try of the game to Mat Orsborne in the corner. At half-time it was 19-3.

The last try in the corner sealed the win for Dannevirke Colts.�

After five minutes of the second half, there was little doubt who was going to win the match Darcy Walker scoring from a huge forward drive and Massey’s effort wilted. The game ebbed and flowed keeping the crowd’s attention, many viewing from upstairs in the club rooms. Three more tries followed as Dannevirke finished with a flourish by 40-3.

After two wins at home, then two losses away, Dannevirke was pleased to register this emphatic win. The social occasion with fundraising after the two games was also great for club spirit.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







