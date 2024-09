Dannevirke Junior Rugby chairman Bryn Quigan said the idea was to give everyone a taste of the big time in front of a good crowd. Central had brought a large number of supporters to make the occasion more festive.

The Under-13 teams had a good mix of girls participating; Maizey Wrenn (facing the camera) attempting to stop a Central drive.

Games were pretty even but unfortunately for Dannevirke, the visitors prevailed in all three matches, although the Under-11s lost by only two points 26-24. Late tries in both the other two made the margins slightly larger but the games were great spectacles with lots of running rugby, especially in the U9s.

Benson Te Huki with the ball supported by Carter Monaghan, Kyan Quigan and Fergus Rowe with referee Nigel Castles in the background.

Central returned with the Trevor White Memorial Trophy but Dannevirke will look to reverse the result next year.

Both U13 sides look to be very well coached as they morph into the Ross Shield teams which play at the start of October in Waipukurau. Dannevirke’s team was announced on Sunday, August 25 and will be training hard to reverse Saturday’s result.

The Dannevirke Under-9 team after their close game with Central.

Both U11 and U13 Dannevirke sides had an extra taste of competition playing Bush in Pahiatua under lights on Tuesday evening, August 27.

The Under-9 players showed good early skills.

Once again honours proved pretty even as Dannevirke won the U13 game in an exciting game 26-23 and Bush won the U11 in a game dominated by strong defence on both sides 5-0.