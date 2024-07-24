Ruahine Firebirds were awarded FairPlay in the Mini Sticks grade at the DSC Junior Hockey prizegiving.

Sarah Milham and Vanessa Dorreen were given special thanks for their efforts at the DSC Junior Hockey prizegiving.

Vanessa, a long-term committee member, has spent more than a decade contributing to the success of the junior hockey competition.

A spokesperson from the committee says Vanessa has gone from being treasurer to running the high school competition.

“Vanessa’s dedication, commitment and communication has been exceptional, picking up many additional committee roles over the years.”

The spokesperson also noted Sarah Milham, who has shared her knowledge and enthusiasm coaching and co-ordinating the Fun Stick programme for more than five years.

“The committee commend and thank Vanessa and Sarah for their efforts, which will be greatly missed in 2025,” the spokesperson says.

Prizegiving was a chance for the committee to thank the many individuals and local organisations who support DSC Junior Hockey.

DSC Junior Hockey Results for 2024 are as follows:

Mini Sticks (Yr 3 & 4) 1: St Joseph’s Slayers 2: Ruahine Firebirds 3: Huia Mini Fairplay: Ruahine Firebirds

Kiwi Sticks (Yr 5 & 6) 1: St Joseph’s Snakes 2: South Kiwi 3: Ruahine Strikers Fairplay: Ruahine Avengers

Kwik Sticks (Yr 7 & 8) 1: South Kwik 2: Pongaroa Kwik 3: Ruahine Wildcats Fairplay: St Joseph’s Cathsticks

Gatchell Trophies: Most Improved: Blake McDougal, Best All Rounder: Levi Ransom, Best Attacker: Haylee Aitau-Feierabend, Best Defender: Charlie Brans, Most Valuable Player: Maizey Wrenn.