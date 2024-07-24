The recipients of the Gatchell trophies. From left: Charlie Brans, for Best Defender, Haylee Aitau-Feierabend for Best Attack, Maizey Wrenn for Most Valuable Player, Blake McDougall for Most Improved and Levi Ransom for Best All-Rounder.
Dannevirke’s Sports Club Junior Hockey had some fierce competition in its interschool games.
There were 176 players in the competition, ranging from the youngest Year 0-2 Fun Sticks to the experienced Kwik Sticks (Years 7 & 8).
Club secretary Naomi Castles says it was so close some certificates had to be handwritten just before prizegiving after the final round of games.
“It was a tight competition with many of the results coming down to the games played on the night,” she says. “Our school trophies had to wait to be engraved.”
The prizegiving celebrated the 2024 season, with certificates awarded in the Mini Sticks (Yr 3 & 4), Kiwi Sticks (Yr 5 & 6) and Kwik Sticks grades, with ribbons also presented for fairplay in each of these grades.
The Jeff Gatchell family trophies were awarded to five Kwik Stick players with Charlie Brans (Best Defender) and Maizey Wrenn (Most Valuable Player) both from St Joseph’s School being awarded trophies for the second year in a row.
Most Improved was awarded to Blake McDougal from Pongaroa School, Best All Rounder went to Levi Ransom from St Joseph’s and Best Attacker to Haylee Aitau-Feierabend from Dannevirke South School.
Teams from St Joseph’s were the winners in the Mini Stick and Kiwi Stick grades, whilst South School took out the Kwik Stick competition.