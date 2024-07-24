Advertisement
Dannevirke junior hockey has close competition

Bush Telegraph
The recipients of the Gatchell trophies. From left: Charlie Brans, for Best Defender, Haylee Aitau-Feierabend for Best Attack, Maizey Wrenn for Most Valuable Player, Blake McDougall for Most Improved and Levi Ransom for Best All-Rounder.

Dannevirke’s Sports Club Junior Hockey had some fierce competition in its interschool games.

There were 176 players in the competition, ranging from the youngest Year 0-2 Fun Sticks to the experienced Kwik Sticks (Years 7 & 8).

Club secretary Naomi Castles says it was so close some certificates had to be handwritten just before prizegiving after the final round of games.

“It was a tight competition with many of the results coming down to the games played on the night,” she says. “Our school trophies had to wait to be engraved.”

The prizegiving celebrated the 2024 season, with certificates awarded in the Mini Sticks (Yr 3 & 4), Kiwi Sticks (Yr 5 & 6) and Kwik Sticks grades, with ribbons also presented for fairplay in each of these grades.

Ruahine Firebirds were awarded FairPlay in the Mini Sticks grade at the DSC Junior Hockey prizegiving.
The Jeff Gatchell family trophies were awarded to five Kwik Stick players with Charlie Brans (Best Defender) and Maizey Wrenn (Most Valuable Player) both from St Joseph’s School being awarded trophies for the second year in a row.

St Joseph's Slayers was awarded first in the Mini Sticks grade at the DSC Junior Hockey prizegiving.
Most Improved was awarded to Blake McDougal from Pongaroa School, Best All Rounder went to Levi Ransom from St Joseph’s and Best Attacker to Haylee Aitau-Feierabend from Dannevirke South School.

Teams from St Joseph’s were the winners in the Mini Stick and Kiwi Stick grades, whilst South School took out the Kwik Stick competition.

South Kwiks were awarded first in the Kwik Sticks.
St Joseph's Snakes was awarded first in the Kiwi Sticks grade at the DSC Junior Hockey prizegiving.
The Junior Hockey committee farewelled two outstanding Committee members: Vanessa Dorreen and Sarah Milham.

Sarah Milham and Vanessa Dorreen were given special thanks for their efforts at the DSC Junior Hockey prizegiving.
Vanessa, a long-term committee member, has spent more than a decade contributing to the success of the junior hockey competition.

A spokesperson from the committee says Vanessa has gone from being treasurer to running the high school competition.

“Vanessa’s dedication, commitment and communication has been exceptional, picking up many additional committee roles over the years.”

The spokesperson also noted Sarah Milham, who has shared her knowledge and enthusiasm coaching and co-ordinating the Fun Stick programme for more than five years.

“The committee commend and thank Vanessa and Sarah for their efforts, which will be greatly missed in 2025,” the spokesperson says.

Prizegiving was a chance for the committee to thank the many individuals and local organisations who support DSC Junior Hockey.

DSC Junior Hockey Results for 2024 are as follows:

Mini Sticks (Yr 3 & 4) 1: St Joseph’s Slayers 2: Ruahine Firebirds 3: Huia Mini Fairplay: Ruahine Firebirds

Kiwi Sticks (Yr 5 & 6) 1: St Joseph’s Snakes 2: South Kiwi 3: Ruahine Strikers Fairplay: Ruahine Avengers

Kwik Sticks (Yr 7 & 8) 1: South Kwik 2: Pongaroa Kwik 3: Ruahine Wildcats Fairplay: St Joseph’s Cathsticks

Gatchell Trophies: Most Improved: Blake McDougal, Best All Rounder: Levi Ransom, Best Attacker: Haylee Aitau-Feierabend, Best Defender: Charlie Brans, Most Valuable Player: Maizey Wrenn.

