Dannevirke community springing into planning Spring Festival

Yukimi Brown with her Free Standing design created for the Dannevirke Floral Art Group at the 2022 Spring Festival.

Dannevirke Community Board is looking for local organisations to join in on the Spring Festival.

Set to run from September 1 to October 31, the board wants to produce a comprehensive brochure with all the participants and events for the two months which of course takes time.

Similarly, it takes time for groups to get entries planned, so much in fact that several frequent exhibitors chose not to participate last year but this year they are back.

Some of the quilts displayed in the 2022 Spring Festival by Cottage Quilters.
The Spring Festival will start at the beginning of September with Origin Studio’s traditional Spring Showcase featuring dancers about to be judged for their exam pieces. All three Dannevirke groups - Cottage Quilters, Dannevirke Floral Art and the Tararua Federation of Women’s Institutes - look to have the makings of a Super Weekend and will be displaying on the weekend of October 19-20.

Board chairman Pat Walshe says his committee is contacting as many organisations as possible to see if they will possibly join the Spring Festival.

He wants to see all different groups including schools, cultural groups, sports and any other groups who want to show the local public what they do in order to gain more members and even raise funds.

Tacked on to the Spring Festival is the Market Day on October 29.

Contact Pat Walshe on 027 450 0187 for more information and to register.

