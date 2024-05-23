Dannevirke Community Board discusses boy racer issues

Sergeant Gary McKernon speaking to the Dannevirke Community Board about boy racers.

Sergeant Gary McKernon wants anyone who witnesses boy racers doing wheelies in and around Dannevirke to immediately call 111 with details of plate numbers and car makes.

He said not to wait as time is vital when apprehending the culprits.

He was talking to the Dannevirke Community Board at its public forum on Monday, May 20 explaining that burnouts on corners had significantly increased in recent months creating danger, noise disruption and damage to roads through smoothing the surface and signage removal.

He said information would be acted upon instantly if there was a car available and he would be delighted to prosecute with the information gained. He said two drivers had recently had their cars impounded when information and car availability came together.

“Information is gold to us,” he said.

Boy racers targeted Top Grass Rd and Laws Rd in Dannevirke, leaving behind rubber and tyre marks.

Community board members Ernie Christison and Terry Hynes immediately identified with the issue, both living out on Top Grass Rd which is a favourite venue for the usually late evening events.

Ernie has been proactive on the issue having previously provided a safe site for boy racers in his yard on Laws Rd, before it was closed down due to a lack of resource consent. He suggested that police should negotiate with the authorities to make another legal site available, because he was certain these burnouts would continue regardless.

Terry Hynes also said action needs to be taken as the corners like Laws Rd and Top Grass were dangerously smooth and the signage to keep the road safer, like the Tamaki River Rd sign, had been taken out so often it endangers other road users and “must cost a fortune to replace”.

Asked by Mayor Tracey Collis how often such burnouts had been reported to the police, the answer was “hardly any”.

Asked if locals should intervene, Sergeant McKernon said it was too dangerous.

“Give us a ring on 111,” he reiterated.

The community board was unanimous this issue was a community issue requiring community help. It was to be referred to the Road Safety Committee this week through board chairman Pat Walshe.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.











