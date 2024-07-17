Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Dannevirke building site theft

Leanne Warr
By
Quick Read
Aluminium joinery was taken from a Kāinga Ora housing construction site in Dannevirke.

Aluminium joinery was taken from a Kāinga Ora housing construction site in Dannevirke.

Police are following lines of inquiry after items were taken from a construction site in Cole St, Dannevirke.

The site is a development of seven two-bedroom single-storey homes in which Kāinga Ora has partnered with construction company TW Property Ltd.

Kāinga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Graeme Broderick said the homes were due for completion in early 2025.

He said the developer would manage all aspects of the construction process and Kāinga Ora would take over ownership of the homes once completed.

The burglary, which included aluminium joinery, was reported to police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The developer was managing site security and ensuring construction insurance was in place, Broderick said.

“Unfortunately, thefts from build sites do happen, despite security efforts.

“The developer is re-looking at additional security measures onsite in light of this incident and working with police.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.





Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news