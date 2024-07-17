Aluminium joinery was taken from a Kāinga Ora housing construction site in Dannevirke.

Police are following lines of inquiry after items were taken from a construction site in Cole St, Dannevirke.

The site is a development of seven two-bedroom single-storey homes in which Kāinga Ora has partnered with construction company TW Property Ltd.

Kāinga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Graeme Broderick said the homes were due for completion in early 2025.

He said the developer would manage all aspects of the construction process and Kāinga Ora would take over ownership of the homes once completed.

The burglary, which included aluminium joinery, was reported to police.